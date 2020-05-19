'Mahabharat' Star Plus Written Update May 18: Vasudeva Leaves His Son With Nand

Amid the recent coronavirus lockdown, many shoots have been stalled. Many television channels have now started re-telecasting several hit yester-year shows. Star Plus Mahabharat is one of them and the response that the show has got so far is overwhelming. The latest episode begins with Lord Vishnu appearing before Devaki and Vasudeva and seeking their permission to be born as their son. Soon, Devaki gives birth to her eighth child and Vasudeva decides to give his newborn baby to his friend Nand.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Cheer-haran Scene Took 20 Days To Shoot, Reveals Pooja Sharma Aka Draupadi

Mahabharat Star Plus written update May 18

Devaki wonders how he will take their baby to Nand as the doors are closed and soldiers are guarding outside. Meanwhile, a miracle happens and the doors of the jail are opened and the soldiers and Kansa also fall asleep. Devaki hands over the child to Vasudeva and he puts him in a basket and proceeds slowly towards the gates. He finds his way out of the jail and starts his journey towards the Yamuna river. It is heavily raining and Vasudev, with a basket on his head, walks through the floods.

However, when Lord Krishna’s feet touch the water, the Yamuna river makes way for Vasudeva, so that they did not get affected or harmed by the rains. A seven-headed snake protects Vasudeva and the newborn baby from the rain and Vasudeva reaches Nand’s place. After reaching there, Nand reveals that his wife had given birth to a girl and he agrees to exchange Vasudeva’s son. Vasudeva asks him to think once again before taking this step as Kansa might kill her daughter. But Nand says that if this happens, then it will be a sacrifice of her daughter towards humanity. Vasudeva and Nand exchange their kids and Vasudeva returns to the jail.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures With Pandavas From 'Mahabharat'; Calls It 'Art Of Chilling'

Later, Kans gets to know that Devaki gave birth to her 8th child. He proceeds towards the jail and learns that she gave birth to a baby girl. Devaki urges him to not kill her daughter and a girl child. But Kansa says that it’s impossible and he will kill this girl because she is an 8th child. Kansa snatches the baby and throws her, but the baby girl transforms into a goddess and tells Kansa about his destiny. She also reveals that his life will be soon ended as the 8th child is safe and will kill him.

Later, the scene shifts to Pandava sabha, where Govind reveals that Jog Maya always remains with us. One of the Rajkumars asks him how he did the miracle at the time of his birth and Krishna answers that his birth was a blessing to the universe. He also says that the Lord creates miracle when humanity gets erased from the world. In the sabha, the Pandavas didn’t leave their humanity even after being cheated by the Kauravas. After facing so much insult, Draupadi did not accept the loss and agreed to take revenge. And hence, the Lord decided to create a miracle. Krishna also advises that if one needs blessings then they have to sacrifice pleasure and work hard.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat: Draupadis ‘cheer Haran’ Scene Was Shot Without Any VFX; Find Out How

ALSO READ: Mahabharat Star Plus Cast | List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.