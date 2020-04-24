Mahabharat Written Update April 23 And 24, 2020: Yudhishthir Answers Yakha's Questions

B.R.Chopra's famous TV serial Mahabharat is now back on DD Bharti amid COVID-19 lockdown. In the latest episode, Lord Dev reprimands Urvashi for cursing Arjun after he refuses to accept her proposal. Indra reminds Urvashi that an apsara must not have expectations from anyone. Therefore, he asks her to revoke the punishment and relieve Arjun from the curse. Later, when Arjun reaches out to Indra for help, he learns that Urvashi has already reduced the duration of his curse. He also comes to know that it would turn out to be blessing in disguise for him during the 13th year of his exile. Later, he returns to Earth after obtaining the Divyastra from Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Lord Krishna tells his sister Subhadra that her son Abhimanyu will be hailed as one of the greatest warriors of all times. He also alerts her about the biggest and the last battle of Tretayuga. On the other hand, in Hastinapur, Duryodhana starts preparing for the war anticipating a strong response from the Pandavas. He starts fearing that he shall get killed by Bheem, and hence begins to work on his physique to be strong enough to face his opponent.

Here, the scene cuts to the forest and Arjun returns to Earth with the Divyastra. He meets his brothers while Panchali is home alone. Jayadrath, who is Dushala's husband and the King of Sindhu Pradesh, takes advantage of the situation and abducts Draupadi. A while later, when the Pandavas do not find Draupadi anywhere, they go in search of her. Yudhishthir asks Arjun and Bheem to go out in the forest and search for their wife and find her at the earliest.

Eventually, Arjun and Bheem get hold of Jayadrath and they bring him to Yudhishthir. Sahadev asks Yudhishthir to give him a death sentence, but the latter asks him to think of Dushala. He says she won't be able to endure the loss of her husband. Therefore, Draupadi asks Bheem to tonsure Jaydrath and make him their slave. Later, Yudhisthir, being a compassionate man, forgives Jaydrath after Bheem shaves his head. Meanwhile, Shakuni incites Karna against the Pandavas even before they can complete their 12 years of exile.

The next episode starts with Duryodhan meeting Sindhu Naresh, Jaydrath. He tells Duryodhan about what the Pandavas have done with him. Duryodhan gets angry on listening to this and decides that he will never forgive the Pandavas for this. Jaydrath makes a promise to Duryodhan that he will never forget this incident until he takes revenge from the Pandavas. He refuses to go back at Hastinapur and says that he will do penance and obtain Lord Shiva’s blessings to defeat the Pandavas.

Meanwhile, in the forest, the Pandavas plan their 13th year of exile and decide to work in another kingdom. Draupadi asks them to find some water for her. Sahdev climbs the tree and finds a lake nearby. Yudhisthir asks Nakul to go there and bring water. He tries to fetch water from a lake but is told not to drink the water by an invisible voice (Yaksha). The voice asks him to give answers to a few questions and then only he can drink water. But, Nakul ignores the warning and drinks the water and drops dead.

Later, all the four brothers meet with the same fate except for Yudhishthir who answers all the questions correctly. Yaksha tells Yudhisthir that of his four brothers only one can be given life. Yudhisthir chooses Nakul and says that for him, Kunti and mother Madri are equal. He respects both of them and if he chooses between Bheem and Arjun, then it would be an injustice to mother Madri. Later, Yaksha reveals his true identity and grants back the lives of all the four brothers. Meanwhile, in Hastinapur, Duryodhan comes to know that his spies have returned disheartened and were not able to find the Pandavas. Later, Bhishma and Vidur discuss the 13th year of exile as it can be a crucial year for Hastinapur and the episode ends here.

