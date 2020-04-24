After Ramayan & Mahabharat, Fans Thrilled As Ramanand Sagar's 'Shri Krishna' Returns On DD

The public service broadcaster Prasar Bharti seems to have taken up the responsibility of entertaining people during the quarantine on their shoulders. The broadcaster took to Twitter to announce that the re-run of the mythological show Shri Krishna. This decision was taken after people started requesting for its re-telecast on Twitter.

Shri Krishna returns on TV

The official Twitter handle of Prasar Bharati tweeted that the show Shri Krishna is 'Coming Soon' on Doordarshan National. The CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar, also confirmed the same by tweeting about how the shown will soon air on TV. Here are the tweets:

The show Shri Krishna is a mythological series that traces the life of Lord Krishna. Krishna was the eighth incarnation of the Hindu God Vishnu. The show looks at how Krishna was born, how he was destined to kill his uncle Kansa and how he became the one who brought out the epic Mahabharat.

There was an immense demand for the re-run of Shri Krishna. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan became a huge hit and Mahabharat is still being aired. Here are some tweets:

Please telecast #Shrikrishna on @DDNational made by Ramanand sagar .I request to @PrakashJavdekar to telecast #श्रीकृष्णा — Priyam kumar verma (@Priyamkumar001) April 22, 2020

After the re-run was announced, fans were thrilled and excited to watch the show once again. They share their happiness and excitement on Twitter. They also thanked Doordarshan for helping them during the times of lockdown.

After Ramayan & Mahabharat, now Doordarshan is going to telecast #ShriKrishna pic.twitter.com/2RCoEegPVm — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) April 23, 2020

जय श्रीकृष्णा

धन्यवाद दूरदर्शन — Ajit Prakash Jain (@ApJain9) April 23, 2020

Prasar Bharati had decided to re-telecast the show Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which was first aired in 1987. The show was based on various different texts of Ramayan throughout the cultures in India. Currently, Uttar Ramayan, the part which looks at what happens after Ram returns from his banishment.

B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, on the other hand, began in the year 1988. The show was based on Sage Vyasa's epic. It starred Harish Bhimani, Mukesh Khanna, Nitish Bharadwaj, Arjun, Puneet Issar, Rupa Ganguly, Pankaj Dheer, Gufi Paintal, Gajendra Chouhan and Praveen Kumar.

