'Mahabharat' Written Update April 28 & 29, 2020: Karna Agrees To Give His Kavach & Kundal

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Draupadi tells Lord Krishna that the Kauravas must be taught a harsh lesson for humiliating her and her husbands. Meanwhile, Bhishma Pitamah shares his agony with Dronacharya, who is equally saddened by the turn of events in Hastinapur. Bhishma knows that the war will not only destroy relationships but people's faith forever. After seeing him lose hope, Guru Drona asks Bhishma to calm down and says until the conch for war is blown, they can still find a way for peace.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat: Old Pictures Of Pandavas Chilling In Hip T-shirts Go Viral

Mahabharat written update April 28 evening

Bhishma continues to worry about the future of Hastinapur and as he expresses his fears, Vidur says that there's still a ray of hope. He informs him about the arrival of Lord Krishna as Yudhishthir's peace messenger. Bhishma Pitamah gets to know what Shri Krishna will say to Dhritarashtra. The next morning, Bhishma Pitamah and Vidur inform Dhritarashtra, Duryodhana and Shakuni about the arrival of Shri Krishna. They appeal to the King to not reveal his desires of seeing Duryodhan as the King. Bhishma tells Dhritarashtra to think like a King and not as a father.

Soon after seeing his elder brother making silly statements, Vidur cautions him and asks him not to belittle someone like Lord Krishna. But neither Dhritrashtra nor Duryodhana understands the situation. Later in the evening, Suryaputra Karna pays a visit to Bhishma Pitamah’s chamber to greet him. He asks Bhishma that he is a Suta Putra by birth, a Kshatriya by Karma, trained by Parashuram and is an expert in archery. Yet he wonders that he will lose the battle against Arjun. To answer his question, Bhishma says that he is on the side of adharma, i.e. Duryodhana.

The next morning, Duryodhana also joins his family to welcome Shri Krishna. The King presents a cow to him and he humbly accepts it but refuses to stay in the palace. Instead, to everyone's shock, he moves to Vidur's house for lunch and also meets his aunt, Kunti. After meeting Kunti, he assures her that her five sons will stay alive. And, he drops a hint about the big war that is in store. Later, when Duryodhana and Shakuni try to please Madhav, he advises them to support the Pandavas because they are followers of truth and Dharma. Thus, on listening to this, Duryodhana gets angry and vows to hold him captive.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update April 27 & 28, 2020: Arjuna Chooses Krishna Over Narayani Sena

Mahabharat written update April 29 morning

The next episode starts with Shri Krishna enjoying his meal at Vidur's home. Vidur and his wife's hospitality overwhelms him, and the couple seeks his blessings. Later during the day, Vidur wonders why Shri Krishna wants to convey Yudhishthir's peace message to Dhritrashtra, who will not do anything to stop his son. Later, Shri Krishna feels that it is important to talk for peace once again. Soon after he visits Dhritarashtra's court, he puts forth the peace proposal by Yudhisthir which appeals the king to return Indraprastha to the Pandavas.

Duryodhana cuts the words of Lord Krishna and speaks on behalf of his father and rejects the proposal outright. Eventually, Shri Krishna also shares an alternative proposal and asks Duryodhana to give five villages to the Pandavas if he does not wish to give Indraprastha. But the arrogant Duryodhan refuses to give even an inch to his cousins. After seeing this, Shri Krishna warns him of dire consequences. Therefore, Duryodhana threatens to hold him captive which angers Shri Krishna and he shows his virat roop by holding the Sudarshana chakra in his hand.

After seeing this, Pitamah, Vidur, and Dronacharya bow before Lord Krishna with devotion while the rest struggle to face him because of the divine light emitting from him. Soon the scene cuts to Indraloka and Lord Indra is seen sharing his concerns with Apsara Urvashi. Indra wonders how will he stop Karna from defeating Arjun. Meanwhile, Surya Dev appears in Karna's dream to caution him about Indra's plan to ask for his Kavach and Kundal. He urges his son not to give away his Kavach and Kundal to Indra, who may appear in the disguise of a Brahmin.

But Karna politely refuses to break his promise and says that he is bound by his vow to give away anything that people would ask from him or after he offers his prayers to the Sun God. The next morning, Indra visits Karna after his prayer and ask for his Kavach and Kundal. Karna, who is aware of the fact that the Brahmin is none other than Indra, agrees to give them away. Later, Karna purposely asks for a weapon from Indra, to help him get rid of the sin of depriving him of his Kavach and Kundal and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Actor Firoz Khan Reveals What Made Him Add 'Arjun' To His Name

ALSO READ: Mahabharat's Cheer-haran Scene Took 20 Days To Shoot, Reveals Pooja Sharma Aka Draupadi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.