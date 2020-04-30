'Mahabharat' Written Update April 29 & 30, 2020: Kunti Asks Karna To Return To His Family

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Vidur wonders why Lord Krishna can't stop the war. He knows that if the Almighty wishes, he can stop this. But Shri Krishna tells Vidur that even God also has no control over anyone else's karma. Madhav explains to Vidur that he attempted to convince Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana, but they chose not to return Indraprastha to the Pandavas. Therefore, when the Kauravas have chosen war over peace, there is nothing he can do to stop it from happening.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update April 28 & 29, 2020: Karna Agrees To Give His Kavach & Kundal

Mahabharat written update April 29 evening

A while later, Karna meets Lord Krishna to apologise to him on behalf Duryodhana. Govind then decides to reveal the bitter truth about Karna's birth and he narrates the circumstances under which his mother (Kunti) was compelled to abandon him. Shri Krishna reveals to Karna that he is the eldest son of Kunti and his spiritual father is Surya Dev. After learning the truth, Karna feels helpless and thinks that Krishna has done injustice to him by telling the truth just ahead of the war. Krishna knows that he wouldn't be able to kill his younger brothers.

After seeing Karna getting worried, Krishna asks him to leave Duryodhana's friendship and stop extending his support to Adharma. But Karna being a man of principles, refuses to leave his friend alone. Therefore, he appeals to Krishna not to tell the truth to the Pandavas. Later, at night, Vidur resigns from the post of the leader just ahead of the war, as he wouldn't be able to see brothers killing each other. Later, Duryodhana meets Bhishma and asks him to take charge of the army. Bhishma later states that he shall not aim any of his weapons at the Pandavas.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update April 27 & 28, 2020: Arjuna Chooses Krishna Over Narayani Sena

Mahabharat written update April 30 morning

In the next episode, Vidur meets Dhritarashtra and informs him about his decision to resign from the post and says that he wouldn't be able to bear the sight of brothers killing one another. Therefore, he appeals to Dhritarashtra to relieve him of his duty. Later, when Vidur returns home, he tells Kunti that Bhishma has been appointed as the commander-in-chief of the army of Hastinapur. And both wonder how the Pandavas will use their weapons against him. Kunti, on the other hand, is aware of the consequences of the war between the brothers and says that no matter who wins, she will have unending tears to shed.

Eventually, on the same night, Kunti dreams about seeing Karna and Arjun killing each other in the war. She gets disturbed and decides to meet Karna. The next afternoon, after Karna offers his prayers to Surya Dev, Kunti meets him and requests him to return home with her. She makes up her mind to tell the truth about Karna to the whole world, but he refuses to go with her. Initially, Karna even refuses to acknowledge Kunti’s feelings because he wonders why she abandoned him. He later explains how he has longed for her and in his anger asks Kunti not to expect anything that he wouldn't be able to give.

Surprisingly, like Lord Krishna, Kunti also tells Karna that if he returns to his family, his brothers will shower him with unconditional love, and will also make him the King of Indraprastha. But Karna says that he is bound by his words. He further says that he shall reject all the wealth and power to support his dearest friend, Duryodhana. Later, Krishna feels disheartened after learning that the Kauravas refuse peace. Eventually, in the evening, Duryodhana visits Kunti to take her blessings, and she prays that he lives a long life and the episode ends here.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update April 26 & 27, 2020: Uttara To Marry Arjun's Son Abhimanyu

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update April 25 & 26 | Keechak Is Killed & Kauravs Attack Matsya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.