'Mahabharat' Written Update May 5 And 6: Arjun Defeats Bhishma Pitamah

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Lord Krishna asks Arjun and Yudhishthir to visit Bhishma Pitamah's camp to take his blessings. But the reason behind sending the Pandavas there is to know the secret to defeat Pitamah. Madhav knows that Bhishma is invisible and has the power to choose his time of death. Later, when Arjun and Yudhishthir visit Pitamah’s camp, the grandsire blesses them for their victory, but the duo knows that his blessings won't reap fruits as long as he is alive.

Mahabharat written update for May 05, 2020

Bhishma Pitamah certainly realises that they have been sent to his camp by Krishna who can defeat him. Therefore, to help them, Bhishma drops a hint and says that he will not raise his weapon if a woman comes in front of him on the battlefield. Later, when the Pandavas return to their camp, they share the message with Krishna. Draupadi, who is also present, agrees to join her husbands on the battlefield but Yudhisthir feels that her presence would not be a great solution. Therefore, Govind asks them to take Shikhandi's help. He reveals the truth of Shikhandi and tells them that Amba took birth several times to be born as a person who becomes the cause of Bhishma's death.

Therefore, he asks Arjun to request Shikhandi to join them on the battlefield, because eventually, Bhishma Pitamah would come to know that Shikhandi is no one else but Amba. Elsewhere, when Ashwatthama meets his father Guru Dronacharya to take his blessings, and the latter blesses him for a long life but not for victory. On seeing this, Ashwatthama insists on knowing why his father isn't favouring him.

In answer to that, Guru Drona says that Ashwatthama would never understand the dilemma he and Bhishma Pitamah are facing. The next day, when the two sides (Pandavas and Kauravas) face each other on the battlefield, Duryodhana and the other Kauravas get shocked to see Shikhandi on Arjun's chariot. Later, when he confronts Bhishma Pitamah, the latter reveals to Duryodhan that he shared the mantra of his defeat with the Pandavas last night.

Mahabharat written update for May 06, 2020

In the next episode, the Kauravas make every possible attempt to protect Pitamah's chariot from Arjun. They know that Arjun has hatched a plan to defeat Bhishma, and therefore, Arjun has Shikhandi with him on his chariot. But before the Kauravas could protect the grandsire, Shikhandi appears before Pitamah and Pitamah drops his weapons.

Meanwhile, with a heavy heart, Arjun aims all his arrows towards Pitamah. On the other hand, the brave son of Ganga and Shantanu continues to move forward with the weapons pierced all over his body.

But after a few minutes, the man who had vowed to protect Hastinapur falls on the ground. Since he was not an ordinary warrior, he lies on a bed of arrows. Also, since Bhishma was blessed with the boon to choose his time of death, he decides to remain alive until he sees Hastinapur in safe hands. After seeing Bhishma with arrows all over his body, all the brave warriors from either side pay obeisance to him.

Later at night, Arjun visits Pitamah to express his grief and regrets targeting him deceitfully. He feels sorry about his act, but Bhishma says that by eliminating him, Arjun has paved the way for Hastinapur's bright future. Meanwhile, Vidur informs Kunti and his wife that Bhishma has wounds all over his body and says that the grandsire is on the verge of ending his journey on Earth.

Eventually, Kunti meets King Dhritarashtra and appeals him to stop the war, but the King refuses to do so. The scene shifts to the Kauravas' camp, where Duryodhana appoints Guru Dronacharya as the new army chief. Guru Drona accepts the post as he is bound by his duty towards the King like Bhishma. He also asks Karna to join the army and allows him to enter the battlefield. Later, Karna pays obeisance to Bhishma and apologises for all that he had said and done in the past. He asks Pitamah why he didn't want him to join the army, and in response to that, the grandsire reveals that he wished to see both Karna and Arjun alive at the end of the war and the episode ends here.

