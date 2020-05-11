Mahabharat Written Update May 10 And 11: Arjun Kills Karna On The Battlefield

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, the King of Madra, who has now become Surya Putra Karna's charioteer, cautions him about the power of Pandu Putra Arjun and says that apart from Lord Shiva, no one else can beat him. On hearing this, Karna wonders why he is being lectured and in response to that, the Madra King says that a charioteer must give appropriate advice to the rider. He also cites Govind’s lengthy guidance to Arjun in the middle of the battlefield on the first day of the war.

Meanwhile, after seeing Dushasana, Bhim gets reminded of the day when Draupadi was dragged by her hair. He also recalls how he attempted to disrobe Panchali. Eventually, Bhim and Dushasana engage in a fierce battle and Bhim decides to fulfil his vow by tearing his chest apart. However, in Hastinapur, King Dhritarashtra learns about Dushasana's death from Sanjaya, who is narrating the event in detail to his master. The king feels devastated after knowing that his second son is no more.

Soon, the focus shifts to the Pandava camp in Kurukshetra where Bhim gives a palm-full of Dushashana's blood to Draupadi. She then applies the blood to her hair to calm herself. For the unversed, Draupadi had vowed to let her hair open after Dushasana had humiliated her. In the meantime, Duryodhana sees his younger brother Dushasana lying dead on the battlefield. He fumes with rage and on seeing him this angry, Ashwatthama asks him to calm down by extending an olive branch to the Pandavas.

Ashwatthana now believes that only peace will save Hastinpur from destruction, but Duryodhana refuses his proposal. Instead, he asks Karna to kill all the Pandavas. Subsequently, Karna overpowers his brother Arjun on the battlefield, and after realising that the eldest son of Kunti is unstoppable and might kill Arjun, Lord Krishna lowers the chariot to save Arjun from Karna's arrows. However, before Karna could kill Arjun, the sun sets, saving Arjun from the face of death.

Later that the same night, Gandhari meets Kunti to share her agony. She reveals how she was blessed with a hundred sons, and how she is now left with only one of them. The focus shifts to the Pandava camp where Arjun is seen feeling restless thinking that Karna spared him by not killing him. Soon, he gets disgusted with Karna's "charity" and Lord Krishna asks him not to feel indebted to him. He says that Karna only followed the rules formulated by the grandsire.

In the next episode, Duryodhana feels that Karna let a golden opportunity go, by sparing Arjun. But the latter explains that he is not as wise as Bhishma Pitamah or Guru Dronacharya to take insults lying down. He tells Duryodhana not to cast aspersions on him and have faith in his friendship. Thus, he says that he only followed the rules that were formulated at the beginning by Bhishma Pitamah.

Meanwhile, Arjun tells Panchali not to keep repeating how Dushasana, Duryodhana and Karna humiliated her. He asks her not belittle her stature as an individual and keep herself on par with the honour of Hastinapur. Hence he urges Draupadi to wash her hair that has Dushasana's blood smeared all over. However, when Draupadi asks Arjun if he will spare Karna, Arjun says that he will keep the promise he made to her by eliminating Karna on the battlefield, the next day.

The scene shifts to the Kaurava camp and Kunti visits Karna, her eldest son, to bless him before he steps out for the war the next morning. She tells him that she wants to see him as well as Arjun alive. But Karna tells Kunti that she has to be prepared to lose one of her dearest sons because she is equally answerable to Hastinapur as much as Gandhari.

In the meantime, Dhritarashtra gets the latest news from the battlefield through Sanjaya and wonders why Kunti needs to worry when all her sons are alive. Here, the scene shifts to the outskirts of the battlefield where Kunti meets Bhishma Pitamah. The grandsire continues to lie motionless on the bed of arrows and after knowing Kunti's dilemma, he asks her to pray for Hastinapur. Elsewhere, Karna gets reminded about the curse of his Guru, Parashuram and another Brahmin.

Karna’s Guru Parashuram had cursed him for not revealing that he is a Kshatriya and said that none of his lessons will come in handy to Karna when he needs them the most. Duryodhana's friend also dreams about the incident that accidentally led to the death of a calf with his arrow. And the Brahmin, who owned the calf, cursed him by saying that his chariot would deceive him during the most crucial war of his life.

The next morning, Karna defeats Nakul and Yudhishthir in archery and heads straight towards Arjun. During an intense fight, one of the wheels of Karna's chariot gets stuck in the mud, and he gets off it to push it forward. This opportunity gives Madhav ample time to tell Arjun that he must kill Karna, who humiliated Draupadi and mercilessly killed Abhimanyu, by breaking the rules of war. Therefore, Arjun, aims the Divyastra towards Karna, to kill him and the journey of Daanveer Karna comes to an end.

