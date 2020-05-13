'Mahabharat' Written Update May 12 & 13: Dhritarashtra's Attempt To Kill Bhim

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Draupadi and Kunti talking about their victory in Kaurava’s camp. Draupadi says this is the camp of her wounded memories and humiliation. This is the camp of those who dragged her to court, where Karna used an unsavoury term for her. Draupadi says she doesn’t understand whether to laugh or remember her insult. Meanwhile, Gandhari enters and praises Draupadi as Maharani of Hastinapur.

Mahabharat written update May 12 evening and May 13 morning

On the battlefield, Duryodhana commands Ashwathama, the new commander-in-chief, to kill the Pandavas. Ashwathama, Kripacharya and Krit Verma arrive to meet Duryodhana and tell him that they are with him to defeat the Pandavas. Duryodhana says that this war cannot come to end as long as he is alive.

In the middle of the night, Ashwathama, Kripacharya and Krit Verma arrive at the Pandava camp where Dhristadyumna and Draupadi’s five sons are sleeping.

After they leave, Duryodhana dies on the battlefield and Sanjay informs Dhritarashtra about his son’s death. Later, Ashwathama returns to Pandavas' camp late at night and kills all the sleeping warriors and sets it on fire. Believing that they have killed all the Pandavas, they return to Duryodhana and discover that he has died. Ashwathama, along with Kripacharya and Krit Verma, light Duryodhan’s pyre and visit Vyas’ Ashram.

The scene shifts to Pandava’s camp, where Draupadi is weeping over the corpses of her sons and asking the Pandavas who killed her sons. Arjuna reveals that an arrow lying there belongs to Ashwathama. Draupadi gets angry and demands to know if the Pandavas will sit here with the dead bodies of their sons or will they fight with Ashwathama. On hearing this, Lord Krishna interrupts that defeating Ashwathama is impossible as he has the boon of being immortal. However, the Pandavas leave the camp to fight against Ashwathama.

Ashwathama visits Vyas Rishi’s ashram where Rishi asks him to do atonement. Because the five people whom he considered as the Pandavas were Pandava sons. Later, the Pandavas and Vasudev arrive at Rishi’s ashram and the war begins between Ashwathama and Arjun. However, the sage stops the Brahmastra weapon of both. He says that it is the weapon that will destroy the universe. Both of them return this weapon and ask Vasudev why he did not stop Arjuna.

Later, at Pandava’s camp, Uttara is moaning in pain. A few minutes later, the servants say that the child has died in the womb itself. However, Vasudev makes Uttara's son alive.

Later, the Pandavas visit Dhritrashtra who coldly embraces Yudhishthira. King Dhritarashtra then moves forward to embrace Bhim, but suddenly Lord Krishna tells Bhim to put an iron statue in his place. When Dhritarashtra hugs the iron statute, he crushes it into pieces. Dhritrashtra rejoices as he thinks that he has killed Bhim, but Krishna tells him that, he has not killed Bhim but has only crushed an iron statute. On hearing this, Dhritarashtra recomposes himself and blesses the Pandavas and the episode ends here.

