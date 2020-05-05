Mahabharat Written Update May 4 And 5: Bhim Kills Ten Kaurava Brothers

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Draupadi remembers the insult meted to her by Dushasana, who dared to drag her to the court by pulling her hair. She took a promise to leave her hair open since then by stating that she wouldn't tie them until one of her husbands gets her blood from Dushasana's chest. She sits lost in her thoughts and meanwhile, the Queen of Matsya pays a visit to her. She congratulates her on Abhimanyu's first achievement on the battlefield and reveals that he has taken off the flag from Bhishma's chariot.

Mahabharat written update May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the Kauravas and the Pandavas make use of the weapons to the fullest by causing maximum damage to the opponent's army. Meanwhile, in an intense fight between Madra Naresh and Uttar, the latter gets killed. After seeing his dearest son die, the father, king of Matsya Pradesh, gets shocked. However, he regains his senses and takes pride in being the father of a brave soldier. Later, at the end of the first day of the war, Gandhari pays a visit to Kunti's chamber and asks her to return to her palace. Gandhari says that the house also belongs to her and hence she must not stay alone, especially at the time when Vidur and his wife are not in town. But Kunti refuses to leave Vidur's house and the two mothers hope and pray for their sons’ long life.

As the scene shifts to the Pandava camp in Kurukshetra, Yudhishthir gets tensed after seeing the mortal remains of the martyred soldiers. Later, he also visits those who suffered from severe injuries on the first day of the war. On seeing this condition, he loses hope, but Lord Krishna asks him not to overthink. The next day, the battle begins between Donacharya and Draupadi's brother Dhristadyumn. Elsewhere, Pandu Putra Arjun faces Bhishma Pitamah. Later in the evening, Karna awaits his turn to get into the battlefield and wonders why the Almighty is doing injustice to him by not letting him fulfil his vow.

Mahabharat written update May 5, 2020

In the next episode, Arjun's bravery and skills rattle Duryodhana. He feels that unless Karna joins the army, no one else would be able to kill him. Meanwhile, Duryodhana also knows that Bhishma Pitamah has vowed not to kill any of the Pandavas and hence he gets perturbed thinking of the results of the war. In the next scene, an intense fight continues between Arjun - Guru Dronacharya, Yudhishthir – Guru Kripacharya, Bhim - Duryodhana and Sahdev – Shakuni Mama.

However, Arjun shifts his focus to Bhishma Pitamah and the two great warriors exchange countless arrows between each other on the battlefield. After seeing many of his soldiers getting killed by the Pandavas, Duryodhana wonders why isn't the Sun setting. After seeing Duryodhana depending on the Sun God, Guru Dronacharya asks him to be brave enough to face the opponent.

Later, in the evening, Karna meets Duryodhana to express his frustration over not being allowed to join the battlefield. Duryodhana also knows that Karna's presence is mandatory to win the battle.

After seeing the two men getting tensed, Shakuni mama asks them to calm down. He further thinks that the Pandavas will undoubtedly do something to eliminate Pitamah from their path. The next morning, Lord Krishna gets miffed with Arjun after he refuses to follow his instructions. Therefore, Madhav decides to break his vow by lifting a weapon and doing the needful for the Pandavas. But after seeing the Sudarshan Chakra in Shri Krishna's hand, Arjun pleads with him to not use the Chakra to kill Bhishma. However, Bhishma, who sees the weapon in Govind’s hands, feels relieved after thinking that he would attain Moksha by getting killed by Lord Krishna.

But after Arjun appeals to Lord Krishna, the Chakra disappears and Arjun promises that he will do his Dharma by killing his enemy. Later at night, Duryodhana gets angry as to why Bhishma isn't letting Surya Putra Karna join the army. On seeing this, Bhishma asks Duryodhana not to question his loyalty towards Hastinapur. The next day on the battlefield, when ten Kaurava brothers surround Bhim, he kills all of them. And after learning about their sons' death, Gandhari and Dhritarashtra feel devastated and the episode ends here.

