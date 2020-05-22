Mahabharat's Lord Indra Aka Satish Kaul Has Hit A Rough Patch, Reveals Priti Sapru

A few years ago, Satish Kaul was one of the most celebrated actors in Punjabi films and television. However, he had a huge financial blow when his acting school had to shut down. Satish Kaul is most popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat as Lord Indra. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Priti Sapru revealed that Satish Kaul is in dire need of money

In a recent interview to a leading national daily, Priti Sapru revealed how Satish Kaul is in need of money. She also said that she is aware of the situation as he always calls her when he has any problems. She also revealed that contrary to the opinion that he is staying in an old-age home, Satish Kaul is actually staying at a nurse’s home named Satya Devi who also looked after him at the old-age home in Ludhiana.

Priti Sapru also revealed that she had once even paid him a visit when she was around for a shooting. She also added that she has tried to raise several funds for him and even wrote to the state government of Punjab since he has greatly contributed to the film industry. The Punjab government then gave Satish Kaul almost ₹5 lakhs and several others chipped in too, reveals Priti Sapru.

Priti Sapru also added that she wished that the Mahabharat actor tackled his money well back in his hay days. She mentioned that she blames “him and his foolishness” for the situation that Satish Kaul has put himself in. Priti Sapru also added that back in the days Satish Kaul did not think about saving money for his old age and the result being, he is now dependent on others for everything.

Priti Sapru also revealed that Satish Kaul hurt his backbone about three years ago after a fall. Due to this, he has not even been getting any offers for work in daily soaps or films. Priti Sapru also revealed that back then she and her sister sent him the money for the surgery as he had to be operated at the earliest.

Priti Sapru also added that she plans to visit Satish Kaul soon to return him to the old-age home. She added that once the lockdown ends, she will be going to Punjab soon and visit the old-age home that Satish Kaul was initially staying in She added that she will take care of the expenses but wants him to lead a comfortable life. Priti Sapru also cleared the air by adding that Satish Kaul's wife and son had parted ways soon after the marriage.

