Kiran Joneja conveys gratitude to audiences over 'so much love' for 'Mahabharat' character

Not many would’ve imagined the extent to which the mythological shows of the ‘80s and ‘90s like Ramayan and Mahabharat would be lapped by audiences on its return to Television. While the former in particular has broken records galore, turning out to be the most-watched show across the world, even the latter is being enjoyed by audiences . On the other hand, Ramayan’s stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahiri, among others have re-shot to fame and that has also been the case with Nitish Bhardwaj and Mukesh Khanna of Maharabharat tasting the spotligtht once again.

Another member of the cast of Mahabharat has been Kiran Joneja. The veteran had played the character of Ganga in the show, and has been enjoying the love from audiences for the re-run. The actor has been sharing stills from her stint on the show, to convey her delight over the appreciation.

Joneja took to social media recently to express her gratitude for the love being showered on her character. The actor added that the love meant a lot to her.

Since the re-rerun, she has also shared pictures with Rishabh Shukla, who had played the role of Ganga's husband Shantanu.

Joneja, apart from her work for over three decades is also known as the wife of iconic director Ramesh Sippy. Joneja and the director of films like Sholay and many other blockbusters, had met on the sets of the serial Buniyaad, which Sippy was directing then. Amid the lockdown for COVID-19, even Buniyaad, which also enjoyed a fan following then, is also being re-rerun on Doordarshan.

The actor had also dropped a few throwback pictures of her role to share details of the re-telecast recently.

