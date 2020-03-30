'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho' Cast: List Of All Lead Actors And Characters They Play

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a television series which began premiering from March 23, 2020, on Star Plus. The show is a science fiction sitcom added with comedy to make audiences burst out in laughter. The plot of Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is based on the life of a thief who travels back in the Dhritarashtra's era unknowingly with a time machine. The show unveils that chaos created by the thief when he travels back in time. Here is everything about the Maharaj Ki Jai Ho cast.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho cast

Satyajeet Dubey as Sanjay Arora

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho cast features Satyajeet Dubey essaying the character of Sanjay Arora. Sanjay Arora is a thief who robs a car and tries to escape from the cops. On the way to his escape. He unknowingly reaches the opening of a time machine that is created by a scientist. Losing control of the car he accidentally travels back to the time of Dhritarashtra’s era in Hastinapur and creates chaos.

Ashwin Mushran as Dr Albert D’Souza

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho cast has Ashwin Mushran playing the role of Dr. Albert D’Souza. Dr. Albert is the one who creates the time machine. Due to his mistake, the thief travels 5000 back in the time of Mahabharat. However, the scientist later tries to rescue him by time travelling.

Nitesh Pandey as Dhritarashtra

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho serial cast stars Nitesh Pandey essaying the role of Dhritarashtra aka The King of Hastinapur. Dhritrashtra is impressed by the tricks and suggestions of “Dau kodi Ka packetmaar” aka the thief. Sanjay the thief keeps giving new ideas to the king of Hastinapur like playing cricket and tossing a coin to come to a conclusion.

Aakash Dabhade as Shakuni

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho serial cast features Aakash Dabhade playing the character of Shakuni Mama. Shakuni Mama tries to create more chaos and not let modern Sanjay to impress the King of Hastinapur. Sanjay is a threat to Shakuni Mama as he can be an obstacle for not letting his evil plans work.

