Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Wish Their Eldest Daughter Khushi On Her Birthday

Apart from being famous celebrities in the television industry, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are also parents of three young children. Both of them frequently post on their respective social media accounts, a lot of which are dedicated to their family. On the occasion of the birthday of their eldest child Khushi, both of them have posted on their Instagram accounts wishing their daughter. Have a look at the heartfelt post that mother Mahhi has posted along with the funny yet cute video that father Jay has posted to wish their daughter.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali wish their daughter on Instagram

Mahhi and Jay have been blessed with three children since they got married to each other nearly a decade ago. The parents of three have now wished their eldest daughter Khushi on her birthday along with posting her special moments that have been captured on camera. Mahhi posted a couple of pictures of Khushi on her Instagram along with a sweet message.

One of the photo sees Khushi with her younger sibling, while the other photo shows her all dressed up as she flashes her smile in front of camera. The caption of Mahhi’s post reads “Happy birthday to my first born love you Khushi”.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Ecstatic As Daughter Khushi Learns Coding, Shares Video

Jay, however, posted a home video which shows Khushi entering his room all excited on her special day. Jay then sang the “Happy Birthday” song for her before having a funny chat with his daughter. A funny quip was also made in the video which revealed a fact about ‘single boys at 40’ who are unmarried; the fact that they “sleep straight”.

He wrote in the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamkhushiray God bless and lots of love to you and some facts about single boys who are not married at 40”.

ALSO READ: 'He's Just Refusing': Mahhi Vij Asks Fans To Convince Jay For Another Kid, Gives 3 Reasons

The family is celebrating her birthday in Goa at the Grand Hyatt hotel. They are also parents to their son Rajveer and youngest daughter Tara. Mahhi Vij was last seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, while Jay Bhanushali was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Opts For 'rhyme & Dine' Way To Feed Daughter Tara; Jay Bhanushali Shares Glimpse

ALSO READ: Did You Know Aly Goni And Asim Riaz's Friendship Goes Way Back? See Their Old Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.