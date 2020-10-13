'He's Just Refusing': Mahhi Vij Asks Fans To Convince Jay For Another Kid, Gives 3 Reasons

A couple of days back, popular TV actor Mahhi Vij shared a fun video on the story session of her Instagram handle and asked for a favour from her fans. Interestingly, Mahhi urged her followers to convince her husband Jay Bhanushali to have another child. In the brief video, Mahhi also gave three reasons behind it.

Mahhi first pointed out that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still back at home, and second, this has led to boredom for her. Stating her third reason, Vij added that little Tara is all grown up and does not listen to her anymore. In the Instagram story, Mahhi said, “Guys, go to Jay’s account and in the comments section, please tell him that I want another child. He is just refusing". Scroll down to watch the video.

On the other hand, it seems like Mahhi's fans were ready to help the actor as the comments section of one of Jay Bhanushali's recent Instagram posts is flooded with it. In the photo-post, Mahhi and Jay are seen posing for the picture. Meanwhile, a section of fans started convincing Jay to give a thought to Mahhi's request of having another baby. A fan wrote, "Mahi mam wants one more baby" while another asserted, "Sir mahi mam is asking for another baby in her insta story".

(Image Courtesy: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram)

Jay and Mahhi took the marriage vows in September 2010. The TV couple is already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali and has also been fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017. Bhanushali and Vij welcomed their first biological child, Tara, in August last year. Mahhi often shares some adorable and goofy family videos on social media.

A peek into Mahhi Vij's Instagram

Mahhi's affection towards her children is quite evident on her Instagram wall. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she was seen twinning with Tara. Instagramming the photo, Mahhi showered love on her little munchkin as she wrote, "I love being a mother to a daughter. The frills, the bows, the twinning". The post has garnered more than 82k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Scroll down to take a look.

Image source: Jay Bhanushali Instagram

