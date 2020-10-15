Mahhi Vij Opts For 'rhyme & Dine' Way To Feed Daughter Tara; Jay Bhanushali Shares Glimpse

Jay Bhanushali recently took to Instagram to share a video of his wife Mahhi Vij who was seen feeding food to their daughter Tara. In the video, Mahhi is seen dancing on a nursery rhyme as she tries to entertain Tara to feed her. Tara on the other hand is seen utterly enjoying the rhyme while she eats patiently. Jay Bhanushali is heard laughing as he captured the mother-daughter duo. Take a look at Jay Bhanushali's Instagram story.

Also Read| 'He's just refusing': Mahhi Vij asks fans to convince Jay for another kid, gives 3 reasons

Mahhi Vij asks fans to convince Jay Bhanushali for another child

A couple of days back, Mahhi Vij shared a fun video on her Instagram handle and asked for a favour from her fans. Mahhi urged her followers to convince her husband Jay Bhanushali to have another child. In the brief video, Mahhi also gave three reasons behind it.

Mahhi first mentioned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still back at home. She also said that this has led to boredom for her. Vij also added that little Tara is all grown up and does not listen to her anymore. Mahhi Vij said, “Guys, go to Jay’s account and in the comments section, please tell him that I want another child. He is just refusing". Take a look at the video.

Also Read| Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara turns 1, former pens lengthy emotional note

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in September 2010. The TV couple is already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali and has also been fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017. Bhanushali and Vij welcomed their first biological child, Tara, in August last year. Mahhi often shares some adorable and goofy family videos on social media. Earlier, Maahi Vij also celebrated her 10th marriage anniversary. She also posted a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of their celebrations.

Also Read| Mahhi Vij borrowed clothes but didn't return or pay for them, claims Delhi based designer

Jay Bhanushali's anniversary wish for wife Mahhi

Jay Bhanushali shared a lovely post on his Instagram account, wishing his wife on the big day. Bhanushali made a video using some of their pictures and video clips from their wedding day. A song Tu Hai Mera played in the background as their happy moments flashed in the video. Jay Bhanushali shared the post on Instagram and wished his wife, adding a long caption with the post. He hilariously added that listening to wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website when you understand nothing but have to agree to it.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were recently blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Through his post on Instagram, Jay Bhanushali thanked his wife and mentioned that his daughter was the most beautiful gift she gave him. He further wrote how blessed he was to have his daughter, Tara, in his arms and be a father to her.

Also Read| Mahhi Vij hints at the fiasco about her wearing Shehnaaz’s ‘borrowed’ top with a post?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.