Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Tara Turns 1, Former Pens Lengthy Emotional Note

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter, Tara turned one on August 3. On Tuesday morning, Mahhi Vij recalled her pre and post-delivery experience and expressed in detail about her roller coaster ride. She shared a video that sees Tara's journey since the day she was born in the hospital. She began her note by calling Tara a 'warrior' and penned down her emotions.

On sharing the video, Mahhi Vij recalled how she was playing Ludo the day her water broke. Mahhi Vij penned that she and her family rushed to the hospital by 9.30 pm and she was ecstatic when she finally got to see her newborn girl. Maahi revealed that Tara was a premature baby, so she and Jay were just allowed to touch Tara for a slight moment and then the doctors took her to the NICU.

Mahhi Vij further wrote, "The next day was very emotional for me, to see her in there with all the tubes on and fighting the situation like a warrior! I even spoke to her in there, telling her to stay strong and come out to me soon, because I definitely wasn't being able to see her like that! When I finally got to hold her close to my chest, it was an emotionally beautiful moment for me, something which I relive the feeling of even today! What I also realized is that seeing Tara get through that entire phase made me even more mentally stronger than I had ever imagined to be."

Through her note, Mahhi also thanked the doctors and nurses who were caring. She called Jay Bhanushali the 'sturdy rock', without whom her the journey would have been incomplete and impossible. Adding to this, Vij penned that Tara is and will always continue to be her biggest 'weakness' and 'strength' in life. She cannot express how she is feeling on Tara's first birthday, wrote Mahhi Vij.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali also took to his Instagram handle and shared a video along with a note for his little one. The clip sees Tara Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij playing with soft toys. On sharing the video, Jay wrote, "Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you Tara and I pray you get whatever you wish in life."

