Mahhi Vij Borrowed Clothes But Didn't Return Or Pay For Them, Claims Delhi Based Designer

A Delhi-based designer has accused Mahhi Vij of borrowing clothes and not returning them for months. The designer also accused the actor of not clearing the dues of the claimed ‘misplaced clothes’ and delaying the return of the other pieces. The designer took to social media and called out Mahhi Vij for her behaviour and for making excuses which the designer deemed to be unethical.

Fashion label accuses Mahhi Vij of not clearing payments

The Delhi based designer Naina Jindal runs her Instagram page Made For Her ( @__madeforher__ ). On her social media handle, Naina posted about her experience working with Mahhi Vij. The designer explained in her social media post that she had outsourced clothes for former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill while she was inside the Bigg Boss house.

The designer claimed that she was contacted by Mahhi Vij, who requested her to send clothes for Shehnaaz as well. Naina revealed that Shehnaaz was seen wearing their clothes. However, when the show got over, she requested Mahhi to return the clothes.

According to claims made by Naina, Mahhi kept stalling her and did not return her clothes. The designer further claimed that her team spotted Mahhi Vij wearing the clothes that were sent for Shehnaaz. The designer claimed in the social media post that Mahhi wore the clothes without informing them and without even paying for them.

Further, in the social media post, it was revealed that when Mahhi was contacted regarding the returning of the clothing items, the actor revealed that some of the clothes have gone missing. The designer told the actor that she will have to pay a bill for the missing items, which Mahhi agreed to but did not pay till the time the post was uploaded. Moreover, the brand revealed that Mahhi had stopped responding to their calls and messages and had blocked their number.

When a media portal contacted the designer to know details about the matter, many more details were revealed. The designer revealed that she was sourcing clothes for several female contestants at Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill was one of them, and she had agreed for Shehnaaz only because Mahhi Gill had requested them to.

The designer claimed that her label did not have issues if Mahhi herself wore the clothes but she wished that Mahhi had given due credits. Further, the designer told the portal that Mahhi owed Rs 25 thousand to them and has stopped responding to their messages or calls. The designer further revealed that due to this, she had to take help of social media to get her money back.

Mahhi Vij's Instagram

Image credits: Mahhi Vij Instagram

