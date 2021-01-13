Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali's Munchkin Tara's 'little Chef' Avatar Is All Things Adorable

Celebrity couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's baby girl Tara, who turned one in August last year, is hands down one of the most-loved star kids with over a whopping 150k followers on Instagram alone. Jay and Mahhi, quite often, shared some aww-dorbale pictures of their 'baby influencer' from her unique yet creative photoshoots on Instagram, which gives fans major baby fever online. The man and wife's munchkin has taken over social media yet again as she turned 'little chef' in her latest IG post.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter's little chef picture is all things adorable

After flaunting daughter Tara Bhanushali's extravagant look, television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij shared yet another cute photo of their toddler on Instagram. In the latest post shared on Tara's official Instagram handle yesterday, the baby girl is seen rocking a chef's look and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.

In the picture, a sleepyhead Tara is seen sporting the staple chef hat and a checkered napkin around her neck, surrounded by some aww-some toy cookware. Sharing the lovely photograph of their baby influencer on Instagram, Mahhi and Jay, who manage Tara's IG account, captioned the post writing, "Little Chef".

Check out Tara Bhanushali's Instagram post below:

Soon after the picture was shared online, netizens couldn't hold back but flock to the comment section of Tara's IG post to shower the toddler with heaps of praise and immense love. While one user commented writing, "Awwwwdorable. Can’t take my eyes off her cuteness", another wrote, "This is the cutest baby". Check out some more reactions below:

Meanwhile father Jay Bhanushali also shared a heartwarming video of his baby girl on Instagram Reels which was quick to do rounds online. In the video, baby Tara is seen having fun playing with water as she gazed at her father from a distance. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Jay penned a sweet note, which read, "The way she looks at me..I had to fall in love with her @tarajaymahhi (sic)". The video has garnered over 350k views in less than 24 hours and more than 200 comments as well.

Take a look:

