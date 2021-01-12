Pearle Maaney Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower; Poses With Her Family And Friends

Pearle Maaney has gained a lot of popularity as a television and video host, with a long experience in her line of work up her sleeve. While the anchor is known widely as a host, she has now been hosted by her family and friends in her baby shower, as she is expecting a child with husband Srinish Aravind. Pearle has also uploaded a number of pictures from her baby shower, which had several of her family members and friends as well. Have a look at some of the pictures from her baby shower.

Pearle Maaney posts pictures of her baby shower

Pearle Maaney flamboyantly showed off her “mother’s glow” in the pictures that captured various moments from her baby shower. Dressed up in a pleasantly colourful dress, she happily showed of her pregnancy bump in several of the pictures. One of them shows her husband Srinish kissing her belly, even as she looks at the camera with a smile on her face. The host also seemed to enjoy her ‘ladies time’ with her friends and family, with her younger sister posing with her baby bump as well. She gave a special shoutout to her sister in one of the posts, saying that the latter has been the “happiest” hearing the news of her pregnancy.

The decoration and the background, as well as the cake matched with the outfit that Pearle was wearing as well. While her baby shower was pleasantly fancy and eye-catching, only a certain number of people were invited to the party, having kept the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind. Pearle was also seen to be wearing a white band across her waist with a tag that says, “Mom to be”. Everyone present at the party enjoyed all sorts of desserts with the frosting and decoration with the ‘rainbow’ theme.

Based in Kochi, Pearle Maaney has done a number of shows as a video jockey. She later turned to television and hosted GumOn D2, which is a popular dance reality show. She married her husband Srinish in 2019 and is now expecting her first child with him.

