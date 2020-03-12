Mahhi Vij Furious After Fans Start Trolling Her Daughter Tara Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples of Indian TV. The two are parents to a daughter, Tara. Jay and Mahhi were recently spotted together in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. The couple has become a target of the trolls since the Bigg Boss 13 episode. Mahhi Vij has slammed all the trolls especially for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali in their comments. Read more about Mahhi Vij and how she dealt with online trolling.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Mahhi Vij's reply to all the trollers

The trolls recently made Mahhi her target by body-shaming her and also bringing her daughter in the context. There is a possibility that Paras fan could be behind this as Mahhi's husband, Jay got into a heated conversation with him. All these trolls and tweets have now been deleted understanding the sensitivity of the subject from the star's social media. She then asked trolls not to involve her daughter in between such matters. The actor has asked the trolls to come face-to-face with her and stop speaking about her from behind a screen. She recently took to her Twitter to share a post for all the people who have passed any mean comments about her. The post states, “shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls.”

Fan Reactions

Sorry @VijMahhi

Guy's plzzz be in ur limit.

Stop doing wrong things...

It's bad....

Love you mahhi ma'am

God always bless your family.... — Kavita Jadhav (@KavitaJ27850360) March 9, 2020

We love you, jay and tara mahhi! Let these people behind screens bark cuz that's what they're best at..

More love coming your way❤️ — Bri✨ (@shehnazsidharth) March 9, 2020

Those who are trolling Mahhi mam jay sir and even her daughter Are a piece of shit. Love u @VijMahhi @jaybhanushali0 .Thank u for always supporting Shehnaaz and https://t.co/a0XQKQ9lDA u both and ur beautiful daughter Tara — Prashant Kumar Singh (@Prashan10341993) March 9, 2020

