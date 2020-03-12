The Debate
Mahhi Vij Furious After Fans Start Trolling Her Daughter Tara Bhanushali

Television News

Mahhi Vij took to her Twitter to reach out to the people who have been trolling her, Jay Bhanushali and their daughter Tara. Read more about Mahhi

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples of Indian TV. The two are parents to a daughter, Tara. Jay and Mahhi were recently spotted together in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. The couple has become a target of the trolls since the Bigg Boss 13 episode. Mahhi Vij has slammed all the trolls especially for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali in their comments. Read more about Mahhi Vij and how she dealt with online trolling. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Not Happy With Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Dissing Rashami Desai

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij Wants Shehnaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla To Tie The Knot

Mahhi Vij's reply to all the trollers

The trolls recently made Mahhi her target by body-shaming her and also bringing her daughter in the context. There is a possibility that Paras fan could be behind this as Mahhi's husband, Jay got into a heated conversation with him. All these trolls and tweets have now been deleted understanding the sensitivity of the subject from the star's social media. She then asked trolls not to involve her daughter in between such matters. The actor has asked the trolls to come face-to-face with her and stop speaking about her from behind a screen. She recently took to her Twitter to share a post for all the people who have passed any mean comments about her. The post states, “shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls.”

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times When She Played A Strong, Independent Character On Screen

Also Read | Indian Postal Service Lauded For Delivering Letter With Incomplete Address And Wrong Name

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Jay Bhanushali & Wife Mahhi Vij's Adorable Photos Are Bound To Give Couple Goals

 

 

