Sidharth Shukla Shares A Stunning Picture Of Himself And Fans Call Him 'King', See Pic

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Celebrities have taken it upon themselves to keep their fans entertained. Similarly, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently shared a stunning picture of himself and the fans say 'Sid is King'. Sidharth Shukla was already a popular face in the television world.

On May 14, Sidharth Shukla took to his social media account to share a double trouble picture of himself. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla is posing near a bathtub. The actor is sporting a grey half-unbuttoned shirt paired with white trousers. Sidharth Shukla's dashing look stole the fans' hearts. Sidharth Shukla in the caption of the picture wrote "Double trouble / twice as nice..what's your take?".

Here is a look at the picture that Sidharth Shukla posted

The stunning picture immediately captured everyone's attention. In no time, the fans flooded the comments section with compliments for Sidharth Shukla. One of the fans also commented on the picture saying "❤️😍❤️😍 YOU ARE THE ONE who MATTERS to US. ✨". Here is a look at some of the comments on Sidharth Shukla's recent picture.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla wished his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actor shared an adorable picture in which Sidharth and his mother are sharing a cute moment with coffee mugs in their hands. Sidharth Shukla captioned the picture as "Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day 😊 #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay". Check out the picture that Sidharth Shukla posted on his Instagram account.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in the music video with Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song is titled as Bhula Dunga. The video received a fantastic response from the audience. The music video of Bhula Dunga has crossed about 57 million views on YouTube.

