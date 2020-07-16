'Bigg Boss 14': Mahika Sharma Won't Be A Part Of The Reality Show, Here's Why

With the lockdown restrictions eased up in the country, the television industry is gradually returning back on track while starting shooting for fresh episodes. Among some of the popular daily soaps, reality show Bigg Boss, which is soon going to start with some twists and interesting contestants this season has been the talk of the town. According to reports by a local media outlet, actress Mahika Sharma’s name has frequently popped up regarding her participation in the show, but the actress has denied her particiation in the upcoming season.

Mahika Sharma not participating in Bigg Boss 14

As per reports, the actress who is in London currently, will not be a part of the show. The makers of the show have reportedly decided not to play safely after several popular stars have been tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, as per their criterion, the makers have decided to not rope in any person who has traveled abroad this year. One of the leading publication reached to the actress to ask about her participation, to which she reportedly said that she will not be doing Bigg Boss 14 as she is in London. The actress reportedly confessed that even if she returns for the show, she will still have an international travel history, which Mahika said does not comply with the norms set by the makers of the show. Mahika also added that she does not want to risk her life and has decided to stay back in London safely.

Earlier, as per reports when the actress was asked about her entry into the reality show, she denied the statement and had said that she was not sure about the same and also expressed her happiness of not being a part in the last season. The actress said that she is happy to not do the last season as her friend Sidharth Shukla took away all the votes and emerged as the winner. One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its much-awaited 14th season in the month of September and fans are sure to be happy as actor-host Salman Khan will also come on board.

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan, who is currently spending time in his Panvel farmhouse is getting ready to shift into a new house.The reality show will return with its 14th edition and Salman Khan who has been hosting the Bigg Boss show ever since Season 4, will be back come September. It is also being reported that with Salman Khan on-board the reality tv show will premiere in the next two months. They have also reportedly started talking to potential participants as well. (Image credit: Internet)

