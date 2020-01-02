Five Bollywood Divas Who Have Rocked The Pixie Cut

Best pixie cuts are those which suit your personality. One can also style the cool short hairstyle depending on their preference. The pixie cut is quite a trend with Bollywood divas. Some actresses have made this hairstyle a fashion statement in recent times. Take a closer look:

Five B-town actors who have made the pixie cut a trend:

Anushka Sharma :

Image Courtesy: IMDb

PK was released in 2014 and it was amongst the highest grosser of that year. Anushka Sharma essayed the role of a Journalist in the film and her performance was highly lauded by the critics. Anushka rocked the pixie cut hairstyle. She looked simply stunning in the film.

Kangana Ranaut:

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Tanu Weds Manu came back with its second instalment in the year 2015 titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. As soon as the trailer of the film was launched, netizens were shocked by Kangana's look in the film. Kangana Ranaut played a double role. Her second character in the movie was named Kusum 'Datto' Kumari, an athlete from Haryana. Kangana donned a pixie cut in the film as Datto with sheer brilliance. She rocked the hairstyle and won many accolades for her portrayal.

Yami Gautam:

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Uri: The Surgical Strike is amidst the most highly lauded films of the year. The film did exceedingly well at the box-office. Yami Gautam carried the pixie cut in the film with a lot of confidence. She played an army officer and her performance was appreciated by the audiences.

Fatima Shaikh:

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Fatima Shaikh gave a stellar performance in the film Dangal, where she played the character of Geeta Phogat, an international wrestler. Fatima Shaik had to chop down her hair for this role and sport a pixie cut.

Kalki Koechlin:

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Kalki Koechlin is a popular Bollywood actor, who has proved her mettle in off-beat cinema. Kalki has often been spotted in a stylish pixie cut in several films and shows. She looks uber-chic in the hairstyle and carries it beautifully.