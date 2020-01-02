The Debate
Five Bollywood Divas Who Have Rocked The Pixie Cut

Fashion

Pixie cuts accentuate your overall style. Check out 5 Bollywood divas who nailed this uber-chic hairstyle in films. Read about the best Bollywood pixie cuts.

best pixie cuts

Best pixie cuts are those which suit your personality. One can also style the cool short hairstyle depending on their preference. The pixie cut is quite a trend with Bollywood divas. Some actresses have made this hairstyle a fashion statement in recent times. Take a closer look:

Also Read:Hairstyles: Three Ways To Style Your Hair This Wedding Season

Five B-town actors who have made the pixie cut a trend:

Anushka Sharma :

A still from Pk

Image Courtesy: IMDb

PK was released in 2014 and it was amongst the highest grosser of that year. Anushka Sharma essayed the role of a Journalist in the film and her performance was highly lauded by the critics. Anushka rocked the pixie cut hairstyle. She looked simply stunning in the film.

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week: Top Three Celebrity Hairdos From The Event

Kangana Ranaut:

A still from Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Tanu Weds Manu came back with its second instalment in the year 2015 titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. As soon as the trailer of the film was launched, netizens were shocked by Kangana's look in the film. Kangana Ranaut played a double role. Her second character in the movie was named Kusum 'Datto' Kumari, an athlete from Haryana. Kangana donned a pixie cut in the film as Datto with sheer brilliance. She rocked the hairstyle and won many accolades for her portrayal.

Also Read: How To Make Your Hair Stronger: Swear By These Five Guidelines To Know

Yami Gautam:

A still from Uri

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Uri: The Surgical Strike is amidst the most highly lauded films of the year. The film did exceedingly well at the box-office. Yami Gautam carried the pixie cut in the film with a lot of confidence. She played an army officer and her performance was appreciated by the audiences.

Also Read:Hair Tips: 5 Benefits Of Using Walnut Oil For Hair Growth And Why!

Fatima Shaikh:

A still from Dangal

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Fatima Shaikh gave a stellar performance in the film Dangal, where she played the character of Geeta Phogat, an international wrestler. Fatima Shaik had to chop down her hair for this role and sport a pixie cut. 

Also Read:Hairstyles: Chinese Staircase Ponytail Braid | DIY Step-by-Step Guide

Kalki Koechlin:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Kalki Koechlin is a popular Bollywood actor, who has proved her mettle in off-beat cinema. Kalki has often been spotted in a stylish pixie cut in several films and shows. She looks uber-chic in the hairstyle and carries it beautifully.

