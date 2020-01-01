Indian Accessories That Need To Be In Your Jewellery Collection

Indian accessories can make or break your overall look. There are a plethora of Indian accessories which can uplift your outfit to a great extent. From oxidised chokers to stunning traditional kadas, every Indian accessory holds a special place in your jewellery collection. Among countless Indian accessories readily available in Indian markets, take a look at some must-haves in your jewellery collection.

A choker necklace

Choker necklaces can be worn with both ethnic as well as western outfits. There's no dearth in the variety of choker designs available in shopping complexes or street markets. Choker necklaces come in a wide variety- from a ribbon, oxidised silver to pearl choker necklace. This Indian accessory is a must-have in your jewellery collection.

Kada

Kadas are bangles like a fashion accessory for hands, which comes in numerous designs and shapes. They are a little wider and broader in shape and look like four-five bangles attached. In today's time, a fashion accessory helps you to accentuate your overall look to a great extent. Kada is amidst the most fashionable hand accessory, worn by women worldwide. In India especially, kadas are quite popular and worn during special occasions. From Kundan to gold kadas, the list of its types is endless.

Maharashtrian Nath

A traditional Maharashtrian Nath looks surreal on brides. It is a statement jewellery piece which Maharashtrian women wear either on an everyday basis or on some special occasions. The Maharashtrian Nath is generally worn with an ethnic navari sari. Many Bollywood actresses have also worn the stunning Maharashtrian Nath in various films as well. For instance, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the Pinga song from Bajirao Mastani and recently Kriti Sanon in Panipat.

