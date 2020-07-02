Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra's 'Hashtag Love' Teaser Creates Buzz On Twitter; Watch

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma aptly know how to keep their fans entertained even during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. After informing the fans about their collaboration, the duo has now released the teaser of their upcoming song Hashtag Love. Keeping the safety measures in mind, Hashtag Love appears to have shot at their home separately. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s performance in the teaser has successfully gardened anticipation about the song by keeping fans hooked.

Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's 'Hashtag Love'

By looking at the Hashtag Love teaser fans can see its relevance to the current times as the lyrics of the song essays how the couple have fallen in love with each other while quarantining. Along with it, the teaser also aptly depicts the millennial love. The duo can be seen face timing each other and staying connected which has filled the gap that distance has created between them.

The essence of virtual media has been captured, as fans can see both of them interacting with each other digitally. The new-age love has also depicted their quirky bond. Be it cooking or dancing, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma can be seen doing it all. This is not the first time when the duo has appeared in a music video together. After Baarish, Paras and Mahira are ready to enthrall audience with their chemistry.

As soon as the teaser of Hashtag Love dropped in, fans couldn’t contain their excitement to watch the duo together. Paras and Mahira made headlines several times for their stints in Bigg Boss 13. Now fans are excited to watch them together again. Not only their fans but their fellow industry colleagues Rashami Desai and Shradhha Arya were seen expressing their excitement about the teaser and wishing them luck. Have a look at Hashtag Love teaser reaction here:

Hashtag Love is recorded by Piyush Mehroliyaa in collaboration with Jassi-Priya Mallik. MellowD also has a rap portion in the song. Composed by Sakaar, the lyrics of Hashtag Love was penned down by Sanjay Anand. The teaser has successfully managed to raise anticipation about the song. Fans of the stars are desperately waiting for it to release.

