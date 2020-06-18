Mahira Sharma Shares Cute Picture With Soft Toys, Paras Chabbra Showers Love

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma recently posted pictures on her Instagram. The actor was seen posing with a soft toy. In another picture, Mahira Sharma was seen giving a goofy facial expression as she poses with several toys kept around her.

Mahira Sharma looked beautiful in a red t-shirt complimented with a red head-accessory. Her makeup was kept minimal that balanced the whole look. Paras Chhabra showered love on her picture. He wrote, “Laal Pari”. Mahira’s fans also complimented her for her adorable pictures by dropping a lot of fire and heart emoticons.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always said that they are friends. But for the fans, the closeness of the stars tells a different story altogether. Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Akanksha was not happy with what was happening between Paras and Mahira during their Bigg Boss days. After leaving the house of Bigg Boss 13, Paras broke up with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Puri felt that it was because of the Kundali Bhagaya actor.

In a recent interaction with a portal, Paras Chhabra revealed that he and Mahira met a couple of times during the lockdown. He said that they share a beautiful bond and he does not want to go down the regular way of proposing to her. He also revealed that he wants everything to happen organically with her. The actor also said that she is a very good friend as of now. He also stated that his mother likes Mahira a lot.

Talking about his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, Paras said that if he says anything about Shehnaaz or her fans, even that would become news. He further went on to reveal that he and Shehnaaz did not have any problems during Bigg Boss. He said that she used to like him before she fell for Sidharth Shukla and he was okay with it. What really got him angry was when she questioned the girls who participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He added that what she did was not right. Ever since that incident, there has been no communication between them and also there is no grudge either, said Paras Chhabra.

