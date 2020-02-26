Mahira Sharma Refuses To Apologise To DPIFF Authorities, Claims She Is Not At Fault

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has found herself gripped in a controversy. It has been reported that the actor has been accused of forging the Dadasaheb Phalke international film festival certificate. The organisation has asked Mahira Sharma to give a written public apology, however, the former Bigg Boss contestant has refused to apologise. She has stated her side of the story and has cleared the air about the allegations put on her. Check out what Mahira Sharma has posted on her social media account.

Mahira Sharma’s statement on DPIFF controversy

In the post, Mahira Sharma clearly mentions that she regrets taking the certificate from a person in authority off the stage. She also stated that it was her fault in the situation was accepting the certificate off the stage. However, she has clarified that the person she accepted that certificate from has taken the responsibility for the action. She goes on to say that the situation and the error itself is to be blamed and not her. Mahira Sharma said that the person responsible for the error owned up to his mistake and has apologised as well and hence she doesn’t understand why she is being ‘pushed’ to apologise for something that isn’t her fault.

Mahira Sharma spoke to a leading media house about the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Controversy as well. According to reports, she stated that despite clarifying her side on social media, the issue isn’t coming to an end. She went on to say that the miscommunication has been dealt with, however, some netizens are saying that the controversy is a publicity stunt. She also stated that as an actor and a public figure, she wouldn’t want to hurt the sentiments of her fans by faking an award. Mahira Sharma also said that she isn’t blaming anyone as she is aware that there has been a misunderstanding as well as a technical issue. However, she stated that she doesn’t think that she is at fault and that she wouldn’t say sorry.

She went on to say that she isn’t aware why she is being held responsible for the miscommunication as her manager was handed the certificate as they were leaving. According to reports, the organisation of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival have refused to acknowledge the involvement of the person in the award function. Mahira Sharma claims that the person has been involved in the entire process and that she has proofs that prove her innocence. She also feels that the organisation should look at what went wrong rather than blaming her for the entire issue.

Mahira Sharma stated that she isn’t creating any ruckus on how the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival organisation portrayed her in a negative light on social media by posting posts against her. She went on to say that she doesn’t need negative publicity as she has just gotten out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Mahira Sharma further stated that she believes in quality work, rather than quantity and highlights that she wants to earn the award on her own will rather than through a shortcut. She concluded by saying that she isn’t at fault and hence she wouldn’t apologise to the organisation of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival .

