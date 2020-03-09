'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Paras Chhabra Reveals If The Show Will Go Off Air; Read

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been in the news recently after multiple sources alleged that the show is expected the go off the air. Many stated that the reason behind cutting the season short is because the show has failed to get a good TRP rating.

However, former Bigg Boss 13 finalist who is a pivotal part of the reality show has denied the news and put the rumours to rest. Paras Chhabra stated that he hasn’t heard any such news about the show going off-air.

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' to go off air?

Paras Chhabra while talking to a reputed entertainment website rubbished the rumours of the show going off-air. He stated that the TRPs have started coming in. He further said that his mother keeps telling him that she is often recognised as Paras' mother and that her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 about her finding a girl for him, has become famous.

He also claims that the show is entertaining as his Mujhse Shaadi Karoge co-star and former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill is known for being very entertaining. He went on to say that Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz is also a part of the show and that he has been doing well.

Speaking about the contestants who have come on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, former Bigg Boss 13 finalist said that they are all very popular and that they have done some work previously. He complimented the production team for the show.

Further, he said that the production team of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is great. He added that they keep bringing in new concepts and ideas for the show. Hence, Paras feels that the show will not go off air anytime soon. He even joked about not letting the show go off the air while claiming that he will ensure that the show has the run it was expected to have.

While speaking to a news daily, Paras Chhabra had stated that he won’t mind getting married after the show if he finds the right girl. However, he mentioned that marriage is a big deal and that he would want to get to know the girl better before getting married to her. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Cast

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is hosting the show and is seen entering the house every Friday. For Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house.

Shehnaaz Gill chose Rohanpreet Singh, Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. While Paras Chhabra chose Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur.

However, Jasleen Matharu and Mayank Agnihotri were eliminated from the house last week.

