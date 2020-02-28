Mahira Sharma Says She Shouldn't Be Blamed For Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri Split

With all the controversies and drama, Bigg Boss 13 became one of the most popular seasons of the reality show. It became even more interesting for the fans when different stories about the contestants came to light. One of the most talked-about controversies was the Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra- Akanksha Puri triangle. While Paras Chhabra was seen getting close to Mahira Sharma, it was revealed that he already has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house.

"It is wrong to blame me for Paras & Akanksha's breakup"

Even Salman Khan slammed Chhabra for using Mahira Sharma as a pawn for his game. Post the end of the show, Paras Chhabra revealed in an interview that he has broken up with Akanksha Puri. A lot of fans blamed Mahira Sharma for the couple's breakup. Sharma recently opened up about it in an interview and said that it is wrong for people to blame her for it.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mahira Sharma said that she wanted to make one thing clear that had she been the reason for Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's breakup, she would have been his girlfriend today. She added that she is a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships — be it with friends or a partner. Sharma shared that she was very clear that Paras was involved with another girl and being a girl, she respected another girl's feelings.

Mahira further shared that her mother never asked her to maintain a distance in some demeaning way. She added that her mother trusts her and all she meant was that their closeness was perceived in the wrong way in the outside world. She also added that had she not been there, someone else would have been with Paras, who would have had fallen in love with him.

She said that it was a good thing that she was there, otherwise, Paras would have been in a relationship today. She further added that she feels it is wrong to blame her for Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's breakup. She also revealed that before coming to the house, Paras had already told Akanksha that if he likes someone in the house, he will continue the bond as their relationship was going through a rough patch.

