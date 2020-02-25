Mahira Sharma Responds To Accusations Of Forging Dadasaheb Certificate, Says 'I Am Hurt'

After being one of the most-watched reality shows on television, Bigg Boss 13 came to end leaving many heartbroken. And now the contestants have come to light with their social fame and popularity. Contestant Mahira Sharma recently became the talk of the town when she, on February 20, shared the big news of being awarded a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being 'The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13'. However, she has fallen in a huge controversy as the organisers took to social media to issue an official statement slamming the actor for spreading false news.

Mahira Sharma responds to accusations of forging Dadasaheb certificate

According to reports, Mahira Sharma's act was called to be an 'immoral and distasteful attempt to gain publicity. Reports also say that the statement that was issued against her stated that even though Mahira was present at the event, no such award was given to her. The statement also has a screengrab of the certificate with 'Fake' written over it.

Mahira Sharma, on Monday night, took to her Instagram and shunned the negatives. Sharing three big notes about the issue on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award, she wrote, 'Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defence, I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day'.

Mahira Sharma added that she was invited to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award night by Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media. "My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage," she wrote. Take a look at her entire note:

