Mahira Sharma Reveals Why She Rejected Role Of Shalaka In 'Naagin 4', Find Out

Mahira Sharma, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, recently revealed in an interview that she was approached by the makers of Naagin 4 for the role of Shalaka in the show. Talking about this through a livestream on Instagram, Mahira shared that she was not interested in playing a negative character. She was already a part of season 3 as Jamini.

Mahira Sharma rejected a role in Naagin 4

A report shared by a leading entertainment website talked about how she did not want her next role to be a negative one. She also shared that she might do one later, but for now, she is looking for good, strong roles. The role of Shalaka was later passed on to another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, who accepted it.

Rashami Desai was asked by a newspaper daily about her knowing that Mahira Sharma was the first choice of the makers when it comes to the role of Shalaka. Rashami shared that they must have approached many actors for the role. She talked about how a senior member from the crew approached her for Shalaka's role and they had a lot of discussion about it. As soon as they were done talking about it, it was all over the news. She also shared that the role was different from the ones that she has already played as shooting for a supernatural show is completely different.

The two actors Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai gained a large fan-following after they became a part of the show Bigg Boss 13. They began their journey in the house in a friendly manner, but soon had problems with each other. The ended up being acquaintances after the show ended. Mahira Sharma's shows include Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan, Kundali Bhagya, and Naagin 3.

Source: Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma Instagram

