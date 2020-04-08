The Debate
Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma's Wedding Card Picture Goes Viral; Take A Look

Television News

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained that they are friends. But their wedding card pictures have surfaced and gone viral; see it here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
paras chhabra

Amidst lockdown, television star and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have made it to the news. After the show, the duo was seen in a music video, Baarish, which impressed the viewers. Amid the lockdown Paras hinted that he is missing Mahira. Now, a wedding card of the duo has surfaced. This picture is going viral and a lot of fans are excited about this news. Take a look at Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's wedding card here.  

Read Also| Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Of 'Bigg Boss 13' To Star In A Punjabi Film Together

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's wedding card

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @paras_mahira_fan on

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always said that they are friends. But the closeness of the stars tells a different story altogether. It is said that Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Akanksha was not happy with what was happening between Paras and Mahira. After leaving the house of Bigg Boss 13, Paras broke up with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Puri felt that it was because of the Kundali Bhagaya actress.

Read Also| Aanchal Khurana Of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Fame Opens Up About Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri

Apart from the video, the duo is also seen sharing good moments with each other. Now the wedding card is going viral on the internet, the things seem to be changing for the duo. We can't say much about it, as it is likely that this is a fan-made card. This picture was posted on a fan account, so until the couple confirms this, fans can just dream about it. 

Read Also| Paras Chhabra Recites An Adorable Poem, Fans Are Quick To Guess It Is For Mahira

Here are some pictures of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Read Also| Paras Chhabra Makes A Blunder On Twitter; 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Gets Trolled By Fans

 

 

