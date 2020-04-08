Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma's Wedding Card Picture Goes Viral; Take A Look

Amidst lockdown, television star and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have made it to the news. After the show, the duo was seen in a music video, Baarish, which impressed the viewers. Amid the lockdown Paras hinted that he is missing Mahira. Now, a wedding card of the duo has surfaced. This picture is going viral and a lot of fans are excited about this news. Take a look at Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's wedding card here.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's wedding card

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always said that they are friends. But the closeness of the stars tells a different story altogether. It is said that Paras Chhabra was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Akanksha was not happy with what was happening between Paras and Mahira. After leaving the house of Bigg Boss 13, Paras broke up with Akanksha Puri. It was reported that Puri felt that it was because of the Kundali Bhagaya actress.

Apart from the video, the duo is also seen sharing good moments with each other. Now the wedding card is going viral on the internet, the things seem to be changing for the duo. We can't say much about it, as it is likely that this is a fan-made card. This picture was posted on a fan account, so until the couple confirms this, fans can just dream about it.

Here are some pictures of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

