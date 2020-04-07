Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma Donate Food And Essentials; Watch Here

With the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases across the country despite the nationwide lockdown, chances of the industries and workplaces opening shop seem bleak in the days to come. Earlier on Tuesday, April 7, rumoured Bigg Boss couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were spotted doing their bit for the people who have been severely affected by the lockdown.

A video surfaced online where the duo can be seen donating food packages and basic essentials to the underprivileged. They can be seen adhering to all the guidelines issued by WHO -- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while doing the noble deed.

Have a look:

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma created headlines as the duo grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and caught the audience's attention with their public displays of affection. Host Salman Khan too was seen telling them that their equation appeared to be “more than friendship” and advised them to avoid such situations in the future. The duo was last seen in Baarish, which features Paras Chhabra romancing Mahira Sharma.

The coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has taken the world hostage with over a million people testing positive for the infection. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. In others with weaker immune systems, especially older adults and the people who are susceptible to illness, it can cause pneumonia. There is no known treatment but some drugs have shown promise and await trials in control studies.

