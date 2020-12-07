Gautami Deshpande Travels To Dapoli And Enjoys A Bike Ride; Watch Video

Gautami Deshpande is a prominent Marathi TV actor who has been receiving widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Mazha Hoshil Na. The show also features Virajas Kulkarni in the lead role. The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, posted a video that shows her enjoying a bike ride. Scroll down to see the post.

Gautami Deshpande's Instagram video

Marathi television actor Gautami Deshpande's video on Instagram shows her enjoying a bike ride in Dapoli. She can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike and recording the video on her phone. Gautami was wearing a blue, purple, and white checkered shirt and had kept her hair open. She added the hit song Udd Gaye by Ritviz to her post as well. The actor could be seen smiling throughout the video and captioned it, "Bike rides in Dapoli ❤️❤️ Naral suparichi zada.....woohhh..." The Marathi actor has around 242k followers on the social networking site. Gautami also posted some nature pictures from her visit to Dapoli. You can see the post here:

Gautami began her journey as an actor by working in theatre. She started doing it when she was in college and also won several awards for her acting while working in theatre at the time. The actor made her on-screen debut in 2018 with the daily soap titled Saare Tujhyachsathi. Gautami's sister Mrunmayee Deshpande is also an established actor in the Marathi film and television industry.

The actor shot to fame with her Marathi TV show Mazha Hoshil Na, opposite Virajas Kulkarni. The cast and crew of the television show resumed shoot after the lockdown on June 26, for which the lead actors returned from Pune to Mumbai. Mazha Hoshil Na revolves around a girl named Sai and depicts how she falls in love with an intelligent, kind man named Aditya. The plot focuses on how they'd get married. However, things take a turn when Sai has to deal with the family members of Aditya which later results in hilarious outcomes.

Image Credits: Gautami Deshpande Official Instagram Account

