David Warner Thanks Virat Kohli For THIS Special Gift To His Daughter

Australian batting dynamite David Warner and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli share a cordial and sporting friendship with each other. Even though the two cricketers have come face-to-face in some intense on-field moments in both international as well as Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket, Warner continues to express his admirations for the Indian batting master. Moreover, the Australian opener recently took to Instagram where he thanked Kohli for a special memorabilia that he had gifted to his four-year-old daughter Indi Rae Warner.

David Warner daughter Indi Rae gets special gift from “favourite cricketer” Virat Kohli

On Saturday, January 30, David Warner took to Instagram and shared a picture of his daughter Indi donning Virat Kohli’s Test jersey. The jersey also appears to have a signature and a special message from the Indian captain that reads, “To Indi, with love”.

David Warner thanked Virat Kohli in the caption and wrote: “Indi absolutely loves it”. Warner also stated that besides himself and his white-ball opening partner Aaron Finch, Kohli is among his daughter’s favourite cricketers.

David Warner's daughter gets treated with Virat Kohli’s Test jersey

Virat Kohli in India vs England 2021 series

Virat Kohli is now slated to make a comeback into the Indian line-up for their upcoming home Test series against England. Earlier, he took a paternity leave ahead of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), thus prompting Ajinkya Rahane to take over the captaincy.

India vs England schedule

The India vs England Test series will launch with the first Test from February 5 onwards. While Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will host the first two matches, the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final two Tests of the series. With 120 points on the line, the much-awaited four matches between the two Test titans will also form a vital part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Here is a look at the entire India vs England schedule.

A look into India squad for England Tests 2021

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

