Gautami Deshpande Shares Playful New Promo For 'Majha Hoshil Na', Says 'the Wait Is Over'

Gautami Deshpande took to social media to treat fans with a new Majha Hoshil Na promo. Fans of Majha Hoshil Na have been eagerly waiting for the show and thus the new promo came as an absolute surprise. The new teaser offers a whole new view into the storyline of the seral and thus fans seemed excited about the show.

Gautami Deshpande shares a playful new promo for Majha Hoshil Na

The playful and romantic trailer initially began with the couple trying to fill water from a well. Gautami Deshpande soon comes to screen and splashes water on Virajas Kulkarni. The Majha hoshil na promo soon turns playful as Virajas chases Gautami in a playful manner. The two play lovers on screen and thus the chemistry between the two actors was much appreciated by the fans in the comments. As the teaser proceeded forward, Gautami’s charter can be seen giving a hard time to Virajas’ character. She tosses him off his hammock and does several things and the two play along. The adorable playful nature of the couple was loved by fans who watched the teaser, as they left several hearts in the comments section of the post. The trailer also featured beautiful landscapes with a romantic backdrop. The couple seemed blissful in the moments they shared and thus the viewers expressed their urge to watch the serial as soon as possible.

Sharing the teaser online the Gautami Deshpande wrote that the wait for the serial is finally over and that the serial will finally begin airing. According to the trailer shared by the actor, the show will begin today, December 14 at 9 pm onwards. Thus fans were delighted with the new look and the promo of the seral and expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. The earlier runs of the show garnered tremendous support from viewers who loved the blissful romantic drama series. Now that the show has returned audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the chemistry between, Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni once again on MHN. The song used in the trailer too gained popularity as fans were curious to know which singer was responsible for the soulful track that played in the background.

