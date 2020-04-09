Shyam Sundar, Who Played 'Sugreev' In 'Ramayan' Passes Away; Arun Govil Pays Tribute

Since the COVID-19 lockdown has begun, Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan has started re-airing on Doordarshan. The series features Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia in prominent roles. One of the actors in the popular show Shyam Sundar Kalani has passed away. He played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan. Arun Govil, who played Ram in the series, took to his Twitter handle to express condolences to the actor's family.

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Arun Govil shares a tweet after demise of Shyam Sundar

According to reports, the actor was suffering from cancer and took his last breath on April 6 in Kolkata. The actor has also played the role of Bheem in the Hindu mythological show Mahabharat. He was also a part of movies like Heer Ranjha, Trimurti and Chaila Babu. A number of celebrities have been shocked by the actor’s demise. Netizens took to their Twitter accounts to express their condolences to Shyam Sundar Kalani’s family.

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 9, 2020

Sugriv & Bali character played by Shyam Sunder , He is my nana ji , he went to heaven on 26/03/2020 , he has worked in bollywood as well in hollywood films too !! @SrBachchan @RealVinduSingh @arungovil12 @VinodKhanna pic.twitter.com/h6cIcGTaS3 — Neelam (@Neelam23444942) April 9, 2020

