Shyam Sundar, Who Played 'Sugreev' In 'Ramayan' Passes Away; Arun Govil Pays Tribute

Television News

Arun Govil took to his Twitter account to share his words over the sudden and shocking death of Shyam Sundar. Read more about Shyam Sundar's death.

Ram

Since the COVID-19 lockdown has begun, Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan has started re-airing on Doordarshan. The series features Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia in prominent roles. One of the actors in the popular show Shyam Sundar Kalani has passed away. He played the role of Sugreev in Ramayan. Arun Govil, who played Ram in the series, took to his Twitter handle to express condolences to the actor's family. 

Arun Govil shares a tweet after demise of Shyam Sundar

According to reports, the actor was suffering from cancer and took his last breath on April 6 in Kolkata. The actor has also played the role of Bheem in the Hindu mythological show Mahabharat. He was also a part of movies like Heer Ranjha, Trimurti and Chaila Babu. A number of celebrities have been shocked by the actor’s demise. Netizens took to their Twitter accounts to express their condolences to Shyam Sundar Kalani’s family.

