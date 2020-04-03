'Ramayan' Gains 170 Million Viewers In Just Four Telecasts Since Its Re-run On Saturday

Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced a 21-day lockdown period. Many televisions shows are not able to continue with their shoot due to this and have started telecasting previous episodes. Doordarshan has also started airing yesteryear shows like Ramayan. Fans of Ramayan were thrilled about this news and the show has already gained 170 million viewers.

Doordarshan’s Ramayan gains 170 million viewers in just four shows

Doordarshan started the re-run of popular historical drama show, Ramayan on Saturday. Ever since its re-telecast, the show has garnered almost 170 million viewers worldwide. This is also the highest ever rating for any Hindi General Entertainment Channel programme since 2015.

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

Doordarshan has taken it upon themselves to entertain the audience who are currently quarantining themselves at home. The channel has decided to re-telecast several old, classic shows like Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, etc. This will help viewers to revive their old memories while also introducing the new generation to these cult classic shows.

Ramayan is telecasted every day on Doordarshan’s DD National channel. The show runs twice at 9 am and 9 pm every day. Mahabharat also airs every day at 12 pm and 7 pm on Doordarshan’s DD Bharati channel. The increase in the viewership of these classic shows on Doordarshan’s channels has helped the government to make this nationwide lockdown a huge success.

If you wish to catch up on the classic shows on Doordarshan’s channels, then here is the line-up of shows. In the afternoon, DD National starts with Circus at 3 pm, Shriman Shrimati at 4 pm and Buniyad at 5 pm. However, in the evening the channel airs Dekh Bhai Dekh at 6 pm, Shaktimaan at 8 pm, Ramayan at 9 pm and Chanakya at 10 pm.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan first started airing on Doordarshan from 1987 and went on till 1988. Even at that time, the show had a viewership like no other and earned a hefty amount for each episode. The show starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Dara Singh and Bal Dhuri in pivotal roles. The series was also remade in 2008.

