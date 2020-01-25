Supermodel Of The Year: Contestant Drisha More Impresses The Judges?

MTV Supermodel of The Year is entertaining its audience with a new concept this year. The show has a new entry in the jury, who is supermodel Ujjwala Raut. Ujjwala would be seen mentoring and grooming the contestants for their ramp walks and photoshoot. In the past episode, the audience witnessed a crackling chemistry between Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman.

Drisha's 'happy moment' praised by the judges

The show is now turning to be hotter to handle for fans, as Milind Soman, Ujjawala Raut and Drisha More set fire on stage with their intense photoshoot. In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of The Year, the two experienced supermodels, Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman will share the stage with the contestants of the show for a hot photoshoot. Fans got a glimpse of this upcoming task in the promo of Sunday’s episode.

In the promo video, Drisha More is seen expressing her happiness regarding the opportunity she has received to perform with two renowned models of the fashion industry. The model is also seen talking about her struggles.

The video also has glimpses of the photoshoot of Drisha with Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman. Drisha poses for the photos and she is also appreciated by Anusha Dandekar and the guest judge for her poses.

In the coming episode of Supermodel of The Year, the contestants will compete against each other. Each contestant will have to pose alongside Milind and Ujjwala, and the one with the best photos will win the challenge. The next episode of the reality show will premiere on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 7 PM. The show is hosted by the renowned model/actor Milind Soman along with Ujjwala Raut.

