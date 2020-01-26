Supermodel Ujjwala Raut's Style File To Take Fashion Inspirations From

Ujjwala Raut is a well-known model in the fashion industry. Having won the Femina Look of the Year at the age of 17, she was also among the top 15 in the 1996 Elite Model Look contest. She has even walked twice for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In 2012, she even hosted and judged the Kingfisher Calendar Hunt, along with model Milind Soman. Check out the style file of the mentor of the reality television show Supermodel Of The Year.

Ujjwala Raut's photos

Ujjwala Raut's bodysuit look

Ujjwala's Edgy formal suit

Ujjwala Raut's style

Ujjwala's shimmery evening gown reigning the night with a plunging neckline. She has donned a sleek hairstyle that looks completely feminine and chic with this gown.

Ujjwala's bikini look

Ujjwala Raut acing her runway look with this post. The supermodel looks on point wearing a Roberto Cavalli outfit.

Ujjwala Raut, the supermodel has four sisters. She was married to Maxwell Sterry on June 19, 2004, but the couple divorced in 2011. The 41-year-old supermodel shares one daughter with her ex-husband. She currently mentors the show MTV Supermodel of the year along with Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta. Ujjwala is the Boot camp expert in the MTV show mentoring the contestants.

