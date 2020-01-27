Supermodel Of The Year: Drisha More Outshines Everyone And Wins The Latest Task

MTV Supermodel of The Year is a reality show based on the concept of fashion and modelling. The concept of the show revolves around 10 models who got selected according to different aspects of fashion, experience, and modelling. The latest episode of the show was all about a hot photoshoot where the contestants stood against two experienced models Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman.

The episode started with Anusha Dandekar welcoming the five shortlisted models who won the audition task. These five contestants were to stand against each other in the shortlist task. Anusha Dandekar then started by explaining the contestants about the shortlist task. The task was a photoshoot for a magazine cover. Anusha then informed the contestants about their client of the magazine that was Supermodel Inc. magazine.

Then the contestants got the brief as explained by the clients. They needed three supermodels for the cover photoshoot. Then, Anusha further explained that the magazine already had two models and they want the third one. Anushka then welcomed the two supermodels that were Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman. They were seated on a moving piano showcasing steaming chemistry between them.

Contestants welcomed the two of them with applause. Anusha explained that models would be judged on their chemistry with the two models and the camera persons. Host Anusha then welcomed the judge for the photoshoot, supermodel Demi Gabriella. The first contestant who went on stage was Priya, she was appreciated by the judges for her poses. The next four contestants also tried to give their best and contestant Drisha More was appreciated by the judges. Contestant Sakshi found it really difficult to perform because of her nervousness.

The task ended and it was time for results. Malaika Arora along with Masaba and Milind welcomed the girls. The scoreboard was shown to the models before the results of shortlisted tasks. Eashita stood in the first position with 13 points. Priya received mixed reviews from the judges for her pictures. Priya received 3.5 points out of 5 by Masaba while Milind gave 4 to her. Her total was 7.5. Drisha More was immensely appreciated for her performance. She received 4 points from Masaba and Milind Soman gave her 4 too. Her total was 8. The task was won by Drisha More and she became the Livon Supermodel batch winner.

