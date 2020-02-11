The Debate
Malaika Arora Aces The Short Dress Game | See Sultry Pictures Here

Bollywood News

Looking at Malaika Arora's Instagram, it seems that she has a thing for short dresses. From body-hugging short dresses to quirky ones, she has nailed them all.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made her Bollywood debut with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya and stole many hearts with her scintillating performance. Even today she keeps surprising fans with her smouldering looks and fashion sense. Though she refrained from acting in the movie she is mostly seen judging reality shows or walking ramp.

Malaika Arora is also one of the fittest Bollywood divas. She never shies away from going bold with clothes. She is one of the stylish divas and is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices. Malaika Arora is an active social media user and her Instagram is filled with gorgeous statement ensembles.

Looking at Malaika Arora's Instagram, fans have noticed that she is fond of short-dresses. From shimmery to the one's featuring frills, the diva has donned it all. Here is a compilation of Malaika Arora's stylish short dresses.

Blue oversized short dress with exaggerated sleeves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Metallic short dress featuring a long cut with matching heels and bandana

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Sky Blue dress paired with a bow belt, hoops and white shoes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Neon Pink short dress with statement heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Silver shimmer dress with an exaggerated sleeve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Short dress featuring frills  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Published:
