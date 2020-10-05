Malaika Arora's New Asana For The Week A Perfect Motivation For Fans

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share this week’s yoga pose Trikonasana with her fans and followers. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is quite active on Instagram as she started the #malaikasmoveoftheweek, where she teaches how to pull off a new yoga pose every week. Take a look at this week’s yoga asana by Malaika.

In her recent post on Instagram, Malaika Arora explained how to do Trikonasana. She stated that the yoga pose Trikonasana is one of her favourite asana that improves overall posture and spine health. Malaika started the #malaikasmoveoftheweek, where she posts yoga asanas every week and encourages her fans to follow suit. In the post, Malaika was seen dotting blue sports attire. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen posing as she pulled the yoga pose Trikonasana with ease. Take a look at the post below.

Yoga pose Trikonasana by Malaika Arora

How to do Trikonasana

Malaika explained that to pull off the asana, you have to stand straight with your feet comfortably apart. The next step is to turn your right foot to face outside with the heel inwards. She further stated that both heels should be in a straight line and you have to inhale and bend your body from your hip to the right with your left arm raised straight up. Malaika added that you can rest your right hand on your ankle, shin or on the mat.

She added that with every exhale, you have to relax your body a little more. In conclusion, Malaika informed her fans that they should avoid yoga pose Trikonasana if they are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure.

Malaika received several positive reactions to her new challenge. The actor is known for her dedication to yoga. Malaika has found a new way to interact with her fans, as she encourages them to follow her in this yoga challenge. One of the fans commented, “I was thinking about you maam when I was doing yoga today.. and here is your pic, long live maam”. Take a look at the reactions.

Fans' reactions

Image Credits: Malaika Aurora Instagram

