Nora Fatehi Flaunts Gorgeous Green Saree, Fans In Love With Her Look

Actor Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share a picture of her in a traditional outfit. The actor wore a gorgeous piece from JJ Valaya and accessorized it with a belt. Fans dropped their comments, praising her looks. Take a look at the post.

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram post

The caption for the post read – ''They swear they passed us.. they doing too much ...ðŸ§¿''. The actor looked beautiful as she wore a printed green JJ Valaya saree and paired it with a leather belt from the brand. Along with this, she also layered up a couple of necklaces in the same palette and added some bangles, bracelets, and rings. Nora’s outfit was minimal, and she looks quite classy in this picture. Her fans dropped some comments too, check them out.

Nora Fatehi reached 16M followers on IG

Fatehi recently hit a 16 Million milestone on Instagram, which she celebrated by dancing to Cardi B’s song, I Like It. The dancer uploaded a video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer as she sported a red glitzy gown.

Nora’s WAP challenge

She also uploaded a video doing the WAP challenge recently. The actor’s take on the challenge was hilarious and garnered massive attention from fans. It had her friends and fans having a good laugh in the comment section.

On the work front

Nora Fatehi is to be seen next in the Abhishek Dudhaiya-directorial, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which revolves around the incidents that took place during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. The cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles.

The movie's shooting has been wrapped up but the release had to be pushed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is due to get a digital release. Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street dancer 3D where she shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Aparshakti Khurana. She was praised for her performance in the movie by fans and critics. The movie was helmed by Remo D’Souza and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’souza.

