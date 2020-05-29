Manas Shah Of 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Sells His Car Due To Financial Crisis; Read Details

Actor Manas Shah from Hamari Bahu Silk has had to sell his car and leave his rented apartment as he is facing a big financial crisis. The actor told a media portal that he has not received payments for his last show Hamari Bahu Silk which is why he is in such a big crisis today. Moreover, the actor talked about how the lockdown has been affecting his life as well as others in the entertainment industry.

Manas Shah opens up about his financial crisis

Team of the show, Hamari Bahu Silk, has been in headlines for quite some time now as the cast and crew members had complained about not having received payments for the show. The production team had given statements to media portals that they are solving the case legally and as soon as that resolves, the team of the show shall be paid. However, it has been months since the team of Hamari Bahu Silk has not received payments.

Manas Shah who portrayed one of the prominent characters on the show opened up about his situation to a media portal. He told a portal that this was the first time that he was facing such a challenging situation. He further said that he had to sell his car for survival and had to leave his rented house and move in with his cousin in Lokhandwala.

Talking about the non-payment of his shows, the actor told a media portal that the filming had started on May 2, 2019, and ended on November 5, 2019. He further told the portal that they all have been paid only for May 2019 which was officially due in September 2019 but they received it in October 2019. He further told the portal that after that, none of them received a single penny.

Manas Shah also told a media portal that he has to look after his parents who are in his hometown Ahmedabad. He further told the portal that his father has retired after serving in a bank for years. The ongoing lockdown due to the pandemic has worsened the situation for everyone in the entertainment industry.

The actor has worked in serials like Hamari Devrani and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. On a conclusive note, he told a media portal that for people working in the entertainment industry, the situation is even worse as they have not received payments for their past shows. At present they do not have work and the future is uncertain.

