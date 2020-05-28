'Raktanchal': All You Need To Know About The Series, Its Characters And Actors

MX Player has released a new series called Raktanchal. The series is a period drama that is based in Uttar Pradesh. Here is all you should know about Raktanchal and its cast.

Raktanchal plot

Raktanchal is a story that is based on true events from the gang wars and criminal activities that took place in the Purvanchal region (Ghazipur) of Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s. Raktanchal is an action thriller that shows how the work of state development used to happen through tenders distributed to people. In the series, we see Waseem Khan, a person who runs a criminal empire, taking a stand against a young criminal Vijay Singh who is driven by vengeance.The series then shows how for acquiring the tenders both the protagonists join politicians and unleash a bloodbath in the region of Purvanchal. The series was released on MX Players on May 28, 2020.

Raktanchal Cast:

Nikitin Dheer

Nikitin Dheer is seen in the role of Waseem Khan who is the tender king of Purvanchal. Nikitin Dheer has been seen in films like Housefull 3, Ready, Mission Istaanbul, Jodhaa Akbar and also was seen in Chennai Express as Tangaballi. Take a look at one of his latest post's here.

Kranti Prakash Jha

Kranti Prakash Jha will be seen in the role of Vijay Singh. He will be seen as a young person who wants to take revenge from Waseem Khan in series. Apart from this, Kranti Prakash Jha has worked in many films and series to date. Some of his works include Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Batla House. Take a look at his latest post here.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma will be seen in the role of Roli in Raktanchal. Soundarya has been seen in a few movies and series so far. This series is her third project after Ranchi Diaries and Meeruthiya Gangsters. Take a look at one of her latest posts here.

Ronjini Chakraborty

Ronjini Chakraborty is seen in the role of Seema in the series Raktanchal. Ronjini has been in the industry for more than 10 years now and has been seen in many films and series. Some of her works are Simmba, Article 15, Tumbbad and Made in Heaven. Take a look at one of her latest posts.

Vikram Kochhar

Vikram Kochhar will be seen in the role of Sanaki in Raktanchal. Vikram Kochhar has been seen in many series so far and he is loved for his performances. He has worked in movies and series like Inside Edge, Sacred Games, Kesari, Raid and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Take a look at his latest post here.

Other cast members include

Chittaranjan Tripathy as Bechan

Pramod Pathak as Tripurari

Krishna Bisht as Katta

Basu Soni as Chhunnu

