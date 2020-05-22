Raktanchal Web Series Release Date: Nikitin Dheer's Crime Drama To Release On May 28, 2020

Raktanchal web series starring Nikitin Dheer in the lead will release on May 28, 2020, on MX Player. There were quite many reports speculating the Raktanchal web series release date. However, makers of the show unveiled the teaser trailer on Thursday and announced Raktanchal release date as May 28, 2020, on MX Player.

Actor Nikitin Dheer took to his social media handle and unveiled the teaser trailer of his web show, Raktanchal. The promo was named Aatank Ki Awaaz – Waseem Khan. The 53-second visual depicts Nikitin Dheer aka Waseem Khan's fierce avatar, playing the powerful role of an influential man. His rough acting prowess and wrestling sequences in the video hint to Raktanchal web series' intriguing storyline.

The latter part of the visual shows how a strong authoritative character, Vishal Singh, played by actor Kranti Prakash Jha, declares to take over the raw coal market. But a ready-to-fight Nikitin Dheer challenges that however politically strong Vishal is, he will fight back with his 'brand of violence' and announce triumph. With a thunderous end, the makers announced Raktanchal web series release date to be May 28, 2020. Nikitin retweeted the tweet shared by MX Player on his Twitter account.

Raktanchal web series cast

Along with Nikitin Dheer in the lead, Raktanchal web series also features Kranti Prakash Jha, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pramod Pathak. Actors Vikram Kochhar, Krishna Bisht and Basu Soni also have segmented roles in Raktanchal web series. The web show is reportedly shot in areas of a village.

Celebs hail Raktanchal web series

Ravi Dubey tweeted the teaser and wrote, "This is simply outstanding loved the trailer ...can’t wait ..congratulations dear friends @nikitindheer @paragnm @ritamsrivastav." Whereas, Bollywood's handsome star Sidharth Malhotra also praised Raktanchal web series. He said, "Hey check out the new #Raktanchal on @MXPlayer. Nik bro you looking good in this new desi avatar, kill it."

Abhishek Joshi said, "Stay tuned! This is going to be epic and binge-worthy." Surbhi Chandna also wrote an endearing comment for her Isqhbaaz co-star which read, "Waseem Khan looks Dhamaka .. I can’t wait to watch." And so on, many celebs poured wishes for the Raktanchal web series team. Fans also hailed Nikitin's powerful acting.

Hey check out the new #Raktanchal on @MXPlayer. Nik bro you looking good in this new desi avatar, kill it!@nikitindheer pic.twitter.com/J7sAFBzeyN — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 21, 2020

