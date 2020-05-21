Nikitin Dheer Shares Promo Of His Crime Drama Series 'Raktanchal',Sidharth Malhotra Reacts

Nikitin Dheer has started a bloody affair with a new series that he will be starring in. The actor announced the trailer of his show Raktanchal on his social media platforms. The promo was named Aatank Ki Awaaz – Waseem Khan. This video shows the character of Waseem Khan, which will be played by Nikitin Dheer.

Raktanchal trailer:

The trailer shows Nikitin playing the role of a powerful and influential politician. His powerful acting shows how the character will prove to be one of the strongest ones in the show. Nikitin retweeted the tweet by MX Player which posted the promo on itsTwitter account. Check the tweet here:

Nikitin Dheer receives praise

Many celebrities and friends of Nikitin Dheer took to Twitter to share the promo. They also congratulated Dheer and appreciated the look of the trailer. Siddharth Malhotra was one of the first few who shared the video on his Twitter account. He asked his fans to watch the promo. He then directed his tweet to Nikitin and wrote that he is looking good in the new desi avatar. Nikitin retweeted his tweet and thanked him.

Hey check out the new #Raktanchal on @MXPlayer. Nik bro you looking good in this new desi avatar, kill it!@nikitindheer pic.twitter.com/J7sAFBzeyN — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 21, 2020

Varun Tej Konidela also shared the trailer of Raktanchal on his Twitter. He tagged Nikitin Dheer, calling him his brother. He shared that the trailer is looking superb and that he is looking forward to watching the show as well. He also added that the episodes will start streaming on May 28. Nikitin thanked him and sent his love.

My brother @nikitindheer !!

Trailer is looking superb!

Looking forward for #Raktanchal

Check out the trailer peeps..

Out on May 28th on Mxplayer. pic.twitter.com/3Osx9ZZRey — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) May 21, 2020

Actor Surbhi Chandna, known best for her role in the show Ishqbaaaz, shared the link of the Raktanchal promo, praising Nikitin. She wrote that the character Waseem Khan looks 'Dhamaka'. The Chennai Express actor thanked her and also called her Rosy.

Waseem Khan looks Dhamaka .. I can’t wait to watch @nikitindheer 😎 https://t.co/lRHIKUP7L3 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 21, 2020

Shiv Panditt was also all praises for the Raktanchal trailer. Tagging Dheer, he wrote that he cannot wait to see him as Waseem Khan in the show.

Nikitin Dheer is known for his roles in Jodhaa Akbar, Chennai Express and Mission Istaanbul. His character of 'Thangabali' in Chennai Express earned him immense popularity. He also appeared in the TV series Naagin.

About the show:

Raktanchal depicts true events that happened in Purvanchal in 1980. The story shows a relationship between politics and crime. The web series is based on the Satya incident. It also stars Kranti Prakash Jha, Soundarya Sharma and Roujini Chakraborty.

