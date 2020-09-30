Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar Gets Back His Instagram Account

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar, known for playing Bhide master in the show, recently got back his social media account. Reportedly, the actor’s Instagram handle got hacked a few days back. Actor Palak Sindhwani, who plays Bhide’s daughter Sonu in the show, shared Mandar’s video on her Instagram, in which Mandar had then informed that he will post a video saying that his account is fixed so that fans aren't misled.

Mandar Chandwadkar gets his social media account back

Mandar Chandwadkar thanked all the people who helped him fix his account once again. Sharing the Instagram post, the actor said that he couldn’t log into his account for 5-6 days. And now his Instagram handle is active once again. The actor also shared the details of his account, which is @realmandarchandwadkar. Take a look at the post below:

Besides this, he also posted celebration pics from his show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completing 3000 episodes. Mentioning that he is late in posting these images, Mandar Chandwadkar wrote, “Lots of gratitude to all the lovely audience who have been watching our show sincerely.. lil late to put up these pics as my account was not active... but better late than never. Once again thx a lot...” (sic). Take a look at the post below:

About the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for more than 12 years. The show began in July 2008 and since then, it has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the country. The show is an adaptation of columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright’s column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma from the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha. The comedy show is based on the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society of Mumbai and focuses majorly on the life of the Gada Family.

Most episodes of the show see Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) who is stuck in a crisis and takes the help of his best friend and secondary protagonist of the show Taarak Mehta. Besides this, the show even throws light on the daily happenings in the life of various characters like Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Dr Hansraj Hathi, Krishnan Iyer, Roshan Singh Sodhi, and Popatlal Panday and their families.

