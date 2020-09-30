'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Priya Ahuja Varda Tests COVID-19 Positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja Rajda recently took to Instagram to share that she has been tested positive of COVID-19. The actor shared a picture of her and wrote a note to inform about the same. Priya Ahuja Rajda wrote, “It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay!. I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC. I’m in-home quarantine. Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls”.

The actor also informed that she was not shooting and was at home for all this while but still, she got the virus. She urged fans to stay safe and wear a mask. Priya Ahuja Rajda also asked everyone to not take it lightly. At the end of her note, she requested people to keep her and her son in their prayers.

Fans in huge number wished good health and speedy recovery to Priya. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi also sent his good wishes for Priya Ahuja Rajda. He wrote, "Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya... Take care n get well soon...ðŸ˜Š". The actor portrayed the role of Rita reporter in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Take a look at Priya's Instagram update.

Also Read| Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 'Happysodes'; elated cast reacts

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' update: Can Jethalal smuggle fafda for Taarak?

Himanshi Khurana informs she is COVID-19 positive

Earlier, Bigg Boss fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram to share that she has been tested positive of COVID-19 even after taking all the precautions. The singer wrote a note where she mentioned that she decided to take a COVID-19 test after she was part of the farmer's protest on September 27. Himanshi Khurana stated that she opted to take the test as the place of the protest was crowded and she wanted to ensure her safety before leaving for the shoot.

Also Read| Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast celebrates completion of 3000 episodes; see pics

The singer also asked the people who came in contact with her to take the COVID-19 test and also follow all necessary precautions. At the end of her note, Himanshi Khurana urged all the people who are protesting to take precautions as there is an ongoing pandemic situation right now. Fans in huge number wished Himanshi good health and speedy recovery.

Also Read| IFTPC honours Asit Kumarr Modi as Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.